White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for May 5 (Trust This Cole Ragans Prop Bet)
Here come the Kansas City Royals!
After a lackluster start to the 2025 season, Kansas City is now three games over .500 and has won eight of its last 10 matchups to move into third in the AL Central, just three games out of first place.
On Monday, the Royals are massive favorites at home against the Chicago White Sox, who are in last place in the AL Central and just 10-24 on the season.
My favorite bet in this game happens to be a player prop, but there could be some value in betting on a side as well.
Here’s a breakdown of this divisional battle with Cole Ragans on the mound for the Royals.
White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-105)
- Royals -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +200
- Royals: -245
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shane Smith (1-1, 2.23 ERA)
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (1-1, 4.40 ERA)
White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSKC, CHSN
- White Sox record: 10-24
- Royals record: 19-16
White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Cole Ragans is an elite prop target in this matchup:
Ragans, the Royals’ ace, has not gotten off to a great start in terms of his record or ERA, going 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in six outings in 2025. However, he had been pitching well before getting knocked around in his last two outings, allowing nine runs across 7.0 innings of work.
Despite those struggles, Ragans is still punching out batters at a high rate, picking up at least eight K’s in four of his six starts and double-digit strikeouts in three outings.
On Monday, he’s in a bounce-back spot against the White Sox, who are averaging 8.44 K’s per game and are just 10-24 in the 2025 season.
Even in one of his bad outings – when he lasted just four innings – Ragans had eight punchouts. I expect him to clear 6.5 K’s with ease against one of the worst teams in MLB.
White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Ragans has struggled a bit in his last two outings, but this is a prime bounce-back spot for the Royals lefty.
Chicago is just 29th in MLB baseball in OPS this season, and it ranks 24th in MLB in runs scored. The Royals offense isn’t much better, ranking 25th in both OPS and runs scored to start the 2025 campaign.
As a result, Kansas City has been one of the best UNDER teams in MLB, going 22-12-1 through its first 35 contests.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see another low-scoring affair here, as Smith has pitched well for the White Sox (2.23 ERA), allowing just eight earned runs all season and three or fewer runs in each of his starts.
The Royals also have one of the best bullpens in the league (2.98 ERA), so they should be able to shut down this weak Chicago offense once Ragans exits.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.