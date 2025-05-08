White Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
The Kansas City Royals are aiming to extend their winning streak to six on Thursday in a matinee matchup against the last-place Chicago White Sox.
Chicago has won just 10 games all season long, but it may have a better chance to pick a game off with Davis Martin (1-3, 3.52 ERA) on the mound.
These teams both have struggled on offense in 2025, but the Royals are elite at home, winning 14 of their 19 games at Kauffman Stadium.
Can Kansas City keep this win streak rolling as a massive favorite on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this matchup.
White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-102)
- Royals -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +205
- Royals: -250
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Davis Martin (1-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Kansas City: Kris Bubic (3-2, 1.98 ERA)
White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSKC, CHSN
- White Sox record: 10-27
- Royals record: 22-16
White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kris Bubic UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-170)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting best MLB props column why Kris Bubic has a great matchup on Thursday:
Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has a 1.98 ERA and 1.12 WHIP this season heading into an afternoon clash with the lowly Chicago White Sox.
I’m targeting Bubic’s hits prop, as Chicago is one of the worst offenses in MLB, ranking in the bottom half of the league in just about every key statistical category.
Chicago is:
- 30th in OPS
- 29th in batting average
- 26th in runs scored
- 27th in hits
- 28th in home runs
So, Bubic should be in a good spot to turn in a shut down outing. This season, the Royals lefty has allowed five or fewer hits in five of his seven starts, including his last three outings.
Against such a weak lineup, Bubic should be able to stay under this number for the sixth time in 2025.
White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Royals are rolling right now, winning five games in a row, and while they haven’t been good on the run line this season, they’ve improved to 18-20 after a brutal start.
While Martin isn’t the worst pitcher for Chicago, the White Sox bullpen is terrible, ranking in the bottom 10 in MLB in ERA( 4.44). That’s a big reason why Chicago is just 1-6 in Martin’s seven outings.
On top of that, the White Sox are a team with 10 total wins and a brutal 3-16 road record. I can’t trust them to hang around in this game, especially since Bubic has been so effective in 2025, posting a 1.98 ERA while allowing three or fewer earned runs in six of his seven starts.
Pick: Royals -1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.