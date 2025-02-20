Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
Florida Atlantic’s heater in AAC play has continued as the team looks to continue its climb up the league standings.
The Owls have won five straight and now host a surging Wichita State team that has won four in a row after a dismal start to the league play that featured seven losses in its first eight games. However, off a stunning upset of Memphis in overtime, is due for a step back?
Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s matchup.
Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wichita State: +7.5 (-106)
- Florida Atlantic: -7.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Wichita State: +255
- Florida Atlantic: -320
Total: 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wichita State Record: 15-10
- Florida Atlantic Record: 15-10
Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Key Players to Watch
Wichita State
Corey Washington: The Saint Peter’s transfer had arguably the best games of his collegiate career in the team’s upset win against Memphis on Sunday, scoring 18 points with 15 rebounds in the overtime win. The 6’5” forward has struggled to shoot from the perimeter, but his ability to initiate contact and create opportunities for himself on offense has been key in the Shockers mid-season surge.
Florida Atlantic
Tre Caroll: The flor stretching big man may have broken out of an AAC slump for the Owls, he is shooting 18% from beyond the arc at a decent rate. He is off back-to-back games in double figures while providing elite rim protection, including swatting four shots against Temple.
Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction and Pick
This matchup suits Florida Atlantic well, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Owls' biggest issue this season has been defending the perimeter. This is a bottom-10 three-point defense in the country, but it does a good job of denying three-point attempts in general, allowing a bottom-third three-point rate on the year.
However, Wichita State is an incredibly three-point-averse offense, ranking bottom 10 in three-point rate and shooting 29% on the year from distance (346th in the country). The team is reliant on getting to the rim, posting the fourth closest average shot proximity in the country, per Haslametrics.
FAU bolsters an elite rim protection defense, 34th in near-rim field goal percentage allowed with the likes of Caroll helping shut off the rim for opponents.
Meanwhile, Wichita State is a middling defense that is 155th in effective field goal percentage. FAU has been sound all season, 60th in the country in effective field goal percentage on a healthy diet of shot distribution.
There’s way more answers for the Owls on both ends, I like the team to pick up a home win and cover.
PICK: Florida Atlantic -7.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
