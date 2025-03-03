Wichita State vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
North Texas has a pivotal game on Monday night when they host Wichita State. The Mean Green are part of a crowded group of teams atop the AAC, alongside Memphis and UAB. A win would not only help their chances in the upcoming conference tournament but also is pivotal if they want to be given a shot at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for their Monday night game against Wichita State.
Wichita State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Wichita State +8.5 (-114)
- North Texas -8.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Wichita State +280
- North Texas -360
Total: 128.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wichita State vs. North Texas How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Super Pit
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wichita State Record: 17-11 (7-8 Conference)
- North Texas Record: 21-6 (12-3 Conference)
Wichita State vs. North Texas Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Wichita State Shockers
Xavier Bell: If Wichita State wants to win this game, they need a better performance than they got from Xavier Bell the last time these two teams met. Bell was just 4-of-17 from the field in that game. He was able to get to the line multiple times, but he can't rely on being fouled in the rematch.
North Texas Mean Green
Moulaye Sissoko: Moulaye Sissoko had one of his better games of the season the last time these two teams played each other. He recorded 16 points, six rebounds, and an assist while only turning the ball over once. Can he put up another similar performance on Monday?
Wichita State vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick
I expect a similar result to what we saw the first time these teams met. The defense of North Texas is too much for Wichita State to handle. The Mean Green ranks 21st in the country in defensive efficiency and 68th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which will be pivotal against a Wichita State team that rarely shoots a three-pointer.
The Shockers already have a poor shooting offense and rank 257th in effective field goal percentage, and now they have to hit the road to try to overcome a team as strongly defensively as North Texas is.
I'll lay the points with the Mean Green.
Pick: North Texas -8.5 (-104) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
