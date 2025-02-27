William & Mary vs. Towson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
CAA-leading Towson looks to move closer to locking up the top spot in the conference tournament with a win at home against William & Mary on Thursday night.
Towson has been elite on both sides of the ball as it has overwhelmed opponents through much of league play, but it will face William & Mary for the first time this season, one of the most high octane offenses in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Can the Tribe keep up with the best team in the league? Here’s our betting preview.
William & Mary vs. Towson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- William & Mary: +6.5 (-115)
- Towson: -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- William & Mary: +210
- Towson: -260
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
William & Mary vs. Towson How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: TU Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FloCollege
- William & Mary Record: 17-12
- Towson Record: 19-10
William & Mary vs. Towson Key Players to Watch
William & Mary
Gabe Dorsey: One of the most dangerous shooters in the country, Dorsey is hitting 42% of his threes on 200 total attempts this season. In William & Mary’s perimeter-oriented offense, Dorsey is the key cog with his incredible shooting.
Towson
Nendah Tarke: The Towson guard has been on a tear in league play as the team has vaulted to the top of the league standings. He is shooting about 43% from three-point range in league play while posting a top-five free throw rate as one of the league’s most vaunted playmakers.
William & Mary vs. Towson Prediction and Pick
William & Mary has leaned on playing incredibly fast and being aggressive from the perimeter, ranking in the top 30 in both adjusted tempo and three-point rate, per KenPom.
The market is keen on this, though, as the Tribe have gone under in eight of the last 10 games.
The team is over-leveraged on its three-point shooting, which has been a calling card of the elite Towson defense in CAA play, holding opponents to the second-lowest three-point percentage of about 32%.
Further, on the other end of the floor, Towson’s offense is equipped to handle the ball pressure of William & Mary, which is second in turnover percentage. Towson has been the best ball-handling team in CAA play while also third in offensive rebounding percentage and elite at winning the shot volume battle.
With Towson’s elite transition denial defense and overall slow pace, 349th according to Haslametrics, I’ll side with the home favorite to dictate the terms and cover in this clash of styles.
PICK: Towson -6.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
