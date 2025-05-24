Wings vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream haven't got off to as strong a start to their WNBA season as they had hoped, and the Wings are still seeking their first win of the season.
Thankfully, one of these two squads will find some momentum when they face each other on Saturday afternoon. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Wings +5.5 (-110)
- Dream -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings +194
- Dream -245
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 23
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Wings record: 0-3
- Dream record: 1-2
Wings vs. Dream Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- No Injuries Reported
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada, G - OUT
Wings vs. Dream Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Paige Bueckers OVER Assists
Paige Bueckers has been averaging a solid 13.7 points so far in her rookie campaign, but where she's shone has been her ability to dish the rock. She's been averaging 6.7 assists through her first three games, the fourth-highest rate in the WNBA. She's also fresh off a 10-assist performance against the Lynx in her most recent game. This could be an area for us bettors to attack until the market adjusts accordingly.
Wings vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this game, I'm looking at betting the OVER in anticipation of what I think will be a high-scoring affair.
Poor offense hasn't been the cause of both teams stumbling out of the gates this season, but it's been porous defense that has cost them both. They rank 10th and 11th in defensive rating through the first few games, and both of them have had glaring issues in certain areas. The Dream are letting teams shoot 76.9% from the restricted area and 44% from the paint, both are the second-worst marks in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Wings are allowing opponents to shoot 48.1% from mid-range, which is also the second-worst mark in the league.
Both teams also rank inside the top seven in pace, so don't expect this to be a slow game. More shots mean more opportunities to score points, and based on how both defenses have started the season, expect plenty of buckets.
Let's sit back and root for points in this Saturday afternoon matchup.
Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110)
