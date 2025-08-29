Wings vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 29
The Dallas Wings are limping through the final stretch of the WNBA season, looking forward to the offseason so they can start to build a team around Paige Bueckers, who has lived up to the lofty expectations set for her rookie season.
Things won't get easier for them on Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Dream, who sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Dream are coming off an upset loss to the Las Vegas Aces, so they'll use this opportunity to attempt to bounce back.
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Wings +11.5 (-110)
- Dream -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings +470
- Dream -700
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Wings record: 9-30
- Dream record: 24-14
Wings vs. Dream Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers, G - Game Time Decision
- Luisa Geiselsoder, C - Game Time Decision
- Aziaha James, G - Game Time Decision
- J.J. Quinerly, G - Out for Season
- Arike Ogunbowale, G - Out
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada, G - Out
Wings vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers UNDER 18.5 Points (-114) via FanDuel
Paige Bueckers has her hands full in this game. She's averaging 19.0 points per game this season, but now she has to go head-to-head against one of the best guards in the league in Allisha Gray. The Dream ranks second in the WNBA in defensive rating, meaning they have a great chance to keep Bueckers to under her season average. If they do, this bet will cash.
Wings vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
In no way can I back the Wings in this spot, who are banged up and are doing nothing but looking forward to the end of the season at this point. Meanwhile, the Dream have been playing fantastic basketball and now rank second in the league in Net Rating at +7.1.
This is a game between one of the best defenses and one of the worst, so I'd be surprised if the Dream doesn't dominate on their home court. I'll lay the number with Atlanta.
Pick: Dream -11.5 (-110) via FanDuel
