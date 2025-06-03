Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Seattle Storm have dropped three games in a row, but they are set as heavy favorites on Tuesday night against the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup contest.
Seattle lost its first Commissioner's Cup matchup, so it’ll aim to get back on track against a Dallas squad that is playing in its first Commissioner’s Cup game of the 2025 season.
The Wings are just 1-6 in the 2025 campaign, and they are without No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) in this matchup. Bueckers has arguably been Dallas’ best player in the 2025 season, so it is facing an uphill battle to beat the Storm on the road.
Can Skylar Diggins and the Storm snap their losing streak on Tuesday?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup clash.
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +8.5 (-110)
- Storm -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +320
- Storm: -410
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wings record: 1-6
- Storm record: 3-4
Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – out
- Ty Harris – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Wings vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 9.5 Points (-130)
With Bueckers out, the Wings are going to lean more on Siegrist on offense, and she enters this matchup averaging 10.0 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.
Siegrist’s usage has fluctuated – she only has three games with double-digit shot attempts – but she’s scored in double figures in five of her seven games in 2025.
With Bueckers out in Dallas’ last game, Siegrist started, played over 30 minutes, and scored 11 points. She’s a steal at this number on Tuesday.
Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Seattle is struggling right now, but there has never been a better time to face Dallas.
Not only have the Wings lost back-to-back games against the previously winless Chicago Sky, but they are also down the best player on Tuesday night.
With Bueckers out against Chicago in their last game, the Wings lost by 11 points at home to a Chicago team that had struggled to be competitive with anyone through its first few games of the 2025 season.
That puts Seattle in a great spot to earn a win, especially since Dallas is just 2-5 against the spread in the 2025 campaign.
The Wings also rank just 11th in defensive rating and 10th in net rating. Without Bueckers, they likely are the worst team in the W this season.
Seattle, despite struggling against some good opponents as of late, is the bet to make on Tuesday.
Pick: Storm -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
