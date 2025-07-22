Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The Dallas Wings have dropped four games in a row and are likely out of the race for a playoff spot in the WNBA entering the second half of the season.
Dallas exits the All-Star break at 6-17, and it has a tough matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.
Seattle is favored by 10 points at many of the best betting sites, and it has two wins over the Wings (by eight and six points) so far in the 2025 season.
The Storm hold the No. 4 seed in the W, and they’ve gone 8-4 straight up at home. Can they pick up another win against one of the league’s worst teams?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +10 (-115)
- Storm -10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wings: +370
- Storm: -485
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Wings record: 6-17
- Storm record: 14-9
Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
- Maddy Siegrist – day-to-day
- Ty Harris – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Wings vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 17.5 Points (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bueckers is undervalued at this number in her return from the All-Star break:
In her lone matchup with the Seattle Storm in the 2025, the Dallas Wings guard scored 19 points, and she’s averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.
Bueckers has been on fire since returning from concussion protocol earlier this season, averaging 20.3 points per game over her last 12 contests.
She’s set right around her season average on Tuesday, and I think Bueckers can go over it as she’s become the No. 1 option in this Dallas offense.
Over her last 12 games, Bueckers is attempting 16.9 shots per game, giving her a terrific floor to clear this prop on July 22.
Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Wings are just 10-13 against the spread, and they’re one of the worst teams in the league on the road, winning just two of their 12 matchups.
Now, they head to Seattle to take on a Storm team that has been rolling in July, winning six of its last 10 games to move ahead of the Atlanta Dream in the standings.
Seattle may not have dominated the Wings in their first two meetings, but Dallas has lost three of its last four games by double digits and has a net rating of -5.8 this season – the third-worst mark in the WNBA.
Even with Bueckers playing at a high level, the Wings lack the all-around depth to be a playoff team this season.
I lean with Seattle (8-4 at home this season) to cover in this matchup.
Pick: Storm -10 (-105 at DraftKings)
