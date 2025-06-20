Wings vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
For the second time in the 2025 season, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers returns to Connecticut, where she starred at UConn and led the Huskies to a national title in the 2024-25 season.
Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are coming off a win over the Golden State Valkyries, but they are just 2-11 in the 2025 season.
Luckily for the Wings, Connecticut has dropped four games in a row to fall to 2-10 in the 2025 campaign and ranks dead last in just about every major metric. The Sun are in a rebuild after losing all five starters from last season’s team, but can they beat the two-win Wings?
Dallas won the first meeting – in Connecticut – by 22 points, torching the Sun for 109 in the game.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings -4 (-112)
- Sun +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wings: -185
- Sun: +154
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Wings record: 2-11
- Sun record: 2-10
Wings vs. Sun Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
- Teaira McCowan – out
- Tyasha Harris – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
Wings vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 17.5 Points (-114)
Bueckers had 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first meeting between these teams, and she’s scored 20 or more points twice since.
The No. 1 overall pick should have a lot of supporters in the Connecticut crowd, and she enters this game averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Sun have the worst defensive rating in the W, and Bueckers has taken 18 or more shots in all three of her games since returning from concussion protocol. I love her to clear this number if she gets that kind of usage on Friday night.
Wings vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Wings are a solid bet as road favorites on Friday:
While the Wings are just 2-11 in the 2025 season, they haven’t profiled as the worst team in the league. Now, this isn’t to say that the Wings are a playoff team, but their stats across the board suggest that they are better than their record states.
Dallas currently ranks:
- 11th in point differential (-5.7)
- 11th in net rating (-6.4)
- 6th in offensive rating (101.6)
- 11th in defensive rating (108.0)
- 9th in effective field goal percentage (46.3%)
- 5th in assist/turnover ratio (1.35)
While that’s not a great statistical profile, the Wings aren’t even second to last in the W in any of those key metrics. The Sun, on the other hand, are 13th out of 13 teams in point differential, net rating, offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
They’re just 2-10 on the season, and they dropped their fourth game in a row to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Connecticut is just 1-5 at home in the 2025 season, and it was blown out by the Wings earlier this season when Bueckers dropped 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
CT is also just 5-7 against the spread, so it isn’t exactly covering at a high rate despite being set as a major underdog in many games.
Dallas should leapfrog the Sun in the standings with a win on Friday.
Pick: Wings -4 (-112 at DraftKings)
