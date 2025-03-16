Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Final
Wisconsin and Michigan will both be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, but one of them will earn an automatic bid on Sunday.
These two squads face off in the Big Ten Tournament Final on Sunday afternoon, the final conference tournament to wrap up before the selection show on Selection Sunday.
Michigan won the lone meeting between these teams in the regular season, but the Badgers upset the Big Ten’s best team – the Michigan State Spartans – in the semifinals on Saturday. Can it carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup?
Oddsmakers have the Badgers favored to win this game. Here’s how to bet on it, including the latest odds, my favorite props and game prediction for the Big Ten title game.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wisconsin -3.5 (-112)
- Michigan +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: -175
- Michigan: +145
Total
- 149.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Wisconsin vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Wisconsin record: 26-8
- Michigan record: 24-9
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Wisconsin
- John Tonje OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
The Badgers’ leading scorer, Tonje is dominating in the Big Ten Tournament. He has 32 and 26 points in two games while shooting an insane 17-for-25 from the field and 10-for-16 from beyond the arc.
He only had 18 points against Michigan earlier this season, but Tonje is averaging 19.5 points per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.
Michigan
- Danny Wolf OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
Wolf is averaging 9.9 rebounds per game this season, and he’s been a monster on the glass in the Big Ten Tournament, picking up 14 and 11 boards in two games. In fact, Wolf has double-digit boards in three straight games and seven games since Feb. 1. He should be able to hit the glass against a Wisconsin team that is outside the top-120 in the country in rebounds per game.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in our Best College Basketball Picks and Predictions column why I’m taking the points in this Big Ten Tournament Final:
This should be a close game, as Michigan won the lone regular-season meeting between these teams by three back in December.
Overall, these teams are both in the top 40 in the country in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom, although the Badgers do have the No. 10 offense in the land.
Wisconsin’s upset of Michigan State was massive, but the Wolverines have won outright as dogs against both Purdue and Maryland in the last two days. I don’t think it’s crazy that they could cover in this game, especially since they have a win under their belt against the Badgers already this season.
Wisconsin is an elite offensive team, but the Wolverines actually shoot a better percentage than them from the field, although Wisconsin is a better 3-point attack. The Wolverines also like to speed up games (61st in adjusted tempo), which may help them keep up against such an elite offense.
Michigan is also an impressive 5-2 against the spread as an underdog this season. Don’t be shocked if it at least keeps this game within a possession on Sunday.
Pick: Michigan +3.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.