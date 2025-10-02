Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
A Big Ten matchup is coming to Michigan Stadium this weekend. No. 19 Michigan is a massive 19.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of its Saturday matchup with Wisconsin. The home team is expected to win convincingly, but one key defensive stat could help the visitors make this pairing interesting.
The Badgers are thriving against the run and have given up an FBS-low 200 rushing yards in 2025. Opposing teams are averaging a mere 2.1 yards per carry against them. The Wolverines could need a strong passing performance from quarterback Bryce Underwood, who only tallied 110 passing yards against Nebraska in his latest outing.
Here’s our full breakdown for the Wisconsin-Michigan matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +16.5 (-105)
- Michigan: -16.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: +590
- Michigan: -900
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Game Time: 12 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Wisconsin Record: 2-2
- Michigan Record: 3-1
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Lance Mason: Mason has quickly become a key part of Wisconsin in his first season with the team after leaving Montana State. The senior tight end leads the Badgers in receptions (14), receiving yards (177) and receiving touchdowns. There’s no clear lead back and quarterback play has been shaky, but Mason can make a difference if given the right opportunities to make plays.
Michigan
Bryce Underwood: Underwood is a capable dual-threat quarterback, but one dimension of his game could be shut down against a Wisconsin team that’s giving up just 50.0 rushing yards per game. The freshman has thrown for at least 235 yards and a score in two games this season and his ability to impact the game with his arm will be huge for Michigan in this matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Wisconsin is the best of the best against the run, but its struggles on offense have often negated the benefits of the Badgers’ defensive prowess this season.
The Badgers’ lack of dynamic weapons has led to them posting a 1-3 record against the spread this season. Good teams have been able to air the ball out against Wisconsin, and Michigan can do just that.
The Wolverines appear to have ironed out some of the kinks on offense and have covered in two straight contests. Their passing attack can bounce back after facing Nebraska’s shutdown secondary.
PICK: Michigan -16.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
