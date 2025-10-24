Wisconsin vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
It doesn’t appear like this week’s Big Ten matchup at Autzen Stadium will be competitive. No 6. Oregon will host Wisconsin as a 34.5 point underdog on Saturday and the visitors will almost certainly have a hard time putting points on the board in this pairing.
The Badgers have been held scoreless in their last two contests and have scored 20 points in their previous four games. The Ducks’ offense seems poised to run the score up without giving up much to the opposition. Is this another blowout loss in the making for Wisconsin?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +34.5 (-105)
- Oregon: -34.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: N/A
- Oregon: N/A
Total: 45.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Wisconsin vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 25
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Wisconsin Record: 2-5
- Oregon Record: 6-1
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Dillon Jones: It’s clear that Wisconsin can’t count on the pass, as Hunter Simmons has thrown four picks with zero touchdowns through three starts this season. Jones leads the Badgers with 76 carries for 300 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He hasn’t necessarily been impressive, but he’s one of the Wisconsin players who’s most likely to make a difference in this contest.
Oregon
Dante Moore: Moore torched Rutgers by throwing for 290 yards and four scores in Week 8. He also threw a pick, but completed an extremely efficient 75 percent of his passes. The Ducks are motivated to produce after posting just 20 points in their lone loss to No. 2 Indiana and Wisconsin’s defense hasn’t shown much resistance against Big Ten title contenders.
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Wisconsin’s record against the spread matches its record straight up this season. The Badgers’ offensive struggles haven’t helped, as they’ve scored just 20 points over their previous four outings. That kind of production won’t cut it against one of the Big Ten’s best scoring offenses.
Oregon ranks second in the Big Ten with 44.1 points per game, so Wisconsin will likely have to put more than 10 points on the board for the first time in five weeks to cover the spread. Especially against a defense that’s giving up 14.4 points per game. Only Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State are giving up fewer points per game in the Big Ten this season.
The Badgers don’t have enough firepower to keep up and should fail to cover for a third straight week in this matchup.
PICK: Oregon -34.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
