Wisconsin vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal
Wisconsin managed to get past Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, which has earned them a date in the tournament quarterfinal against UCLA. The Bruina ended the season with a 13-7 conference record, which included a win against Wisconsin on January 21.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and best bet prediction for this Big Ten quarterfinal showdown.
Wisconsin vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Wisconsin -1.5 (-104)
- UCLA +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin -113
- UCLA -106
Total
- OVER 141.5 (-110)
- UNDER 141.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Wisconsin Record: 24-8 (13-7 Conference)
- UCLA Record: 22-9 (13-7 Conference)
Wisconsin vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Wisconsin
John Tonje: John Tonje is the leading scorer for Wisconsin, averaging 18.9 points per game. He's also been their primary three-point shooter, hitting his shots from beyond the arc at a rate of 37.8%. He could find success with his three-point shots against a UCLA team that allowed teams to shoot 40% from three-point land over their last three games. He went 6-of-7 from three in the Badgers' regular season game against the Bruins.
UCLA
Dylan Andrews: In their regular season matchup against the Badgers, Dylan Andrews was putting on a passing clinic, racking up seven assists. He's averaging 3.3 on the season but obviously found success in that area against Wisconsin. If you're looking for a prop bet, Andrews going over his assist total could be the move to make.
Wisconsin vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
I have a working theory that I'm going to test in this game. UCLA's home and road splits have been extremely significant this season as the Bruins had to deal with West Coast to East Coast travel as a result of joining the Big Ten. Now that we're at a neutral site location in which UCLA has been able to adjust to being there for a couple of days now, their usual road blues will be nullified.
If the Bruins can bring their best stuff, they're not only live to win this game, but they might just win the tournament. They rank 24th in the country in defensive efficiency and eighth in extra scoring chances, averaging +6.2 per game. As long as their shooting holds up, they can beat a Wisconsin team that can't struggle defensively and fails to create extra scoring chances.
Pick: UCLA ML (-106 via FanDuel)
