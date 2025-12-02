Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a tough loss on Sunday night, dropping their game with the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
Now, Philly is just 10-9 in the 2025-26 season after getting off to a fast start and holding a top spot in the East through the first few weeks. The Sixers have a bounce-back spot on Tuesday, as they’re favored against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has just three wins in the 2025-26 season, but it’s coming off a home win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
Still, the Wizards are dead last in the league in net rating and defensive rating, making this a great matchup for the high-octane Philly offense.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +13.5 (-115)
- 76ers -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +550
- 76ers: -800
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Wizards record: 3-16
- 76ers record: 10-9
Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Paul George – questionable
- Quentin Grimes – probable
- Jared McCain – available
- Andre Drummond – questionable
Wizards vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 31.5 Points (-111)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Maxey is worth a bet against one of the worst defenses in the NBA:
This could be a huge game for Tyrese Maxey with Embiid out and Paul George questionable against Washington.
This season, Maxey is averaging 32.3 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he's taking an NBA-high 22.9 shots per game. Maxey also leads the NBA in minutes per game (40.7) this season.
He's coming off a 44-point game against the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime on Sunday, and he scored 39 points against this Washington team back in October. The Wizards are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating (122.5), and they're allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
Wizards vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying 13.5 points with the 76ers, even though Washington has the worst net rating in the league this season.
The Sixers are short-handed in this matchup with Embiid, Watford and Oubre out, and they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and have a net rating of -0.8.
So, instead I’m eyeing the OVER in this matchup.
Both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent points per game, as the Wizards are dead last at 127.6 while the 76ers clock in at 22nd (118.8) this season. The Washington offense is going to have to carry its weight on the second night of a back-to-back, but it nearly put up 130 points in a win over the Bucks on Monday.
The Sixers are 15th in the league in offensive rating, and they’ve had a pretty discernible floor as long as Maxey is on the court. I’ll bet on a high-scoring affair, as the OVER has hit in 12 of Washington’s 19 games and 11 of Philly’s 19 games this season.
Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
