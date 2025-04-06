Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics appear to be locked in to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference – unless they win out and the Cleveland Cavaliers lose out – to close the 2024-25 regular season.
On Sunday, Boston has listed Tatum and Jaylen Brown as questionable, yet the C’s are still favored by a whopping 20.5 points against the Washington Wizards.
Washington may not end up with the worst record in the NBA, as it’s 17-60 with five games to play, sitting with one more win than the 16-62 Utah Jazz. Still, oddsmakers aren’t giving the rebuilding Wizards much of a chance in this game.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to target in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +20.5 (-112)
- Celtics -20.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +1400
- Celtics: -3200
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, MNMT
- Wizards record: 17-60
- Celtics record: 57-20
Wizards vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Kyshawn George – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Richaun Holmes – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Miles Norris – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
Wizards vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, Sarr is averaging 6.5 rebounds, but he’s only cleared this prop line in seven of 19 games since March 1, averaging 6.3 boards per game.
This is a tough matchup against a solid Boston defense that is No. 2 in the league in rebounding percentage over its last 10 games.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Derrick White has been extremely important to Boston’s success this season, and he’s really come on as a passer in recent games. White is averaging 6.3 assists per game (on 10.2 potential assists per game) over his last 15 matchups.
During that 15-game stretch, White has 10 games with six or more dimes, including seven straight. This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
With Tatum and Brown up in the air for this game, I’m looking to make a play on the total in this game.
In the three previous matchups between these teams, they have combined for 210, 204 and 224 total points, falling short of 228 in every game.
There’s no doubt that Boston’s offense would take a hit if Tatum or Brown sits, and the Wizards are already sitting several players in this game, including Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George and Bial Coulibaly.
Boston is actually one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA (42-35) this season, even though it has an elite offense.
Since Washington is just 27th in offensive rating over its last 10 games, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Wizards come up short offensively and fail to push this total over 228.
Pick: UNDER 228 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.