Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 23
Despite being down their four best players – James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac – on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers nearly upset the Boston Celtics (they did cover the spread).
Now, the Clippers are hoping to at least get a few of those players back in action – the team has yet to release an injury report for Thursday – tonight against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has just six wins on the season, and it’s been dreadful on the road, winning just one of its 19 games.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as double-digit favorites in this matchup, and they do have the best against-the-spread record as a home favorite in the 2024-25 campaign.
Here’s a full breakdown for the Wizards-Clippers matchup on Thursday night, including the latest odds, injury reports, best prop bets and my prediction.
Wizards vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +14 (-112)
- Clippers -14 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +575
- Clippers: -850
Total
- 224 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, MNMT
- Wizards record: 6-36
- Clippers record: 24-19
Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
(Note: James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac all sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Wednesday night).
Wizards vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Carlton Carrington UNDER 8.5 Points (-115)
This is a tough matchup for the Wizards offense and rookie guard Carlton Carrington, who has scored more than eight points in just one of his last eight games.
Carrington is averaging 8.8 points per game, but over this eight-game stretch, he’s putting up just 6.9 points per game while shooting 30.2 percent from the field on 7.9 shots per game.
The Clippers rank No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 3 in opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked if most of the Washington offense is held in check tonight.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Kawhi Leonard is finding his groove, scoring 23 and 19 points in his last two games while shooting a combined 17-for-24 from the field.
This is a great matchup for Kawhi and the Clippers, as Washington ranks dead last in the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game. Kawhi is going to take double-digit shots, and if he keeps shooting at such a high clip, this number is easily in reach tonight.
Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Don’t overthink this matchup.
Los Angeles sat four starters on the front end of a back-to-back to guarantee that it wins this game, and the Clippers have been dominant against the spread when favored at home (10-3) this season.
Meanwhile, Washington has just one win straight up and is 6-11-2 against the spread as a road underdog – posting an average scoring margin of -16.3 points per game in those contests.
Washington has been in full-blown rebuild mode from the jump this season. The Clippers should roll in this one.
Pick: Clippers -14 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.