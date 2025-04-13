Wizards vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Miami Heat are locked into the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they’ll have to win two games to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
On Sunday, they are favored at home against the Washington Wizards, although both sides are sitting a ton of players in this matchup.
Washington is in the mix for the worst record in the NBA, and a loss and Utah Jazz win would secure that for them on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +8.5 (-112)
- Heat -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +285
- Heat: -360
Total
- 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Wizards record: 17-64
- Heat record: 37-44
Wizards vs. Heat Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Anthony Gill – out
- Richaun Holmes – out
- JT Thor – questionable
- Corey Kispert – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Jordan Poole – out
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – out
- Tyler Herro – out
- Alec Burks – out
- Haywood Highsmith – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Dru Smith – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Andrew Wiggins – out
Wizards vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Carlton Carrington 7+ Assists (-135)
Rookie guard Carlton Carrington should be in for a major workload on Sunday, and he’s picked up seven or more dimes in four of his last seven games (all starts).
While the former lottery pick is averaging just 4.4 assists per game for the season, he’s averaging 7.1 assists per game over his last seven games while playing 37.3 minutes per game.
Wizards vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
This season, these two teams rank 30th (Washington) and 21st (Miami) in the NBA in offensive rating.
However, the Heat have improved upon that as of late, ranking No. 5 in offensive rating and No. 1 in net rating over their last 10 games.
On Sunday, both teams are sitting a slew of rotation players, and that makes it tough to trust this young Washington offense to help push this game over a rather low total. The Wizards are just 28th in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
Plus, the UNDER is 22-18 in the Wizards 40 road games – one of the best marks in the NBA. I’ll bet on a low-scoring game with both of these teams playing at less than full strength this afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
