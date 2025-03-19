Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, March 19
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz play in a uniquely interesting game on Wednesday night. The two teams have just 15 wins on the season and are in last place in their respective conferences. Each of them is in a race to the bottom, trying to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Are we going to bet on this dumpster fire matchup? Absolutely. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Wizards vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +3.5 (-110)
- Jazz -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +135
- Jazz -160
Total
- 235.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Wizards vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, MNMT
- Wizards record: 15-52
- Jazz record: 15-54
Wizards vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Kyshawn George, F - Game Time Decision
- Marcus Smart, PG - Out
- Jordan Poole, SG - Game Time Decision
- Malcolm Brogdon, PG - Out
- Krhis Middleton, SF - Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Lauri Markkanen, PF - Out
- Svi Mykhailiuk, SG - Out
- Jaden Springer, G - Out
- KJ Martin, F - Out
- Elijah Harkless, G - GTD
Wizards vs. Jazz Best Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-135) via BetMGM
One area that Utah has a significant advantage in is rebounding. The Wizards rank 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.2% of boards. Meanwhile, the Jazz come in at fourth, grabbing 51.5% of boards. That could lead to Walker Kessler having a big game on the glass. He has reached 12+ rebounds in three straight games. He recorded 25 against the Raptors on March 7 and 19 against the Timberwolves on March 16.
Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game between two basement dwellers, I'm going to take the OVER instead. These two teams have been horrific defensively this season, ranking 28th and 30th in defensive efficiency ahead of tonight's matchup.
They also both rank inside the top 10 in pace, ranking fourth and ninth in possessions per game. That should lead to a wide-open, fast-paced game with neither team doing much to stop the other team's offense. The last time these two teams faced each other, just two short weeks ago, a total of 247 points were scored, well above the total for tonight's game.
Let's sit back and root for points in this game. It's the only logical bet to make in a battle of two teams leading the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Pick: OVER 235.5 (-115) via BetMGM
