Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
It’s been a slow start to the season for the rebuilding Washington Wizards, as they’ve won just one of their first six games heading into Monday’s matchup against the New York Knicks.
New York is coming off a win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, but it won't have Mitchell Robinson on the second night of a back-to-back. Josh Hart is listed as questionable.
The Knicks opened the season with two wins at home, but they lost three games in a row on the road to fall under .500. New York is widely expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA, so it’s not a surprise that it is heavily favored at home in this game.
Can New York win a second straight game against a Washington team that is likely lottery bound? The Wizards have lost four of their five games in the 2025-26 season by double digits.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +12.5 (-110)
- Knicks -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +470
- Knicks: -650
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, MNMT
- Wizards record: 1-5
- Knicks record: 3-3
Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Khris Middleton – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Wizards vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-119)
Bridges was held to just 10 points on seven shots in Sunday’s win over the Bulls, but part of that was due to Jalen Brunson getting red hot from the jump (19 first-quarter points) in that game.
Bridges entered Sunday off of three straight 20-point games, and he’s still averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from 3-point range this season.
I think he’s in a great spot to hit his season average – more – against a Washington team that allows the most points per game in the NBA.
Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why the Knicks are worth a look in this team total prop:
It’s pretty rare that I put a team prop in here, but I can’t pass up New York at home against the Washington Wizards.
The New York Knicks turned in arguably their best offensive performance of the 2025-26 season on Sunday night, scoring 128 points against the Chicago Bulls while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 47.6 from beyond the arc.
The Knicks could end up resting some players on the second night of a back-to-back, but this is still a cupcake matchup against a Washington team that is 28th in defensive rating and dead last in opponent points per game (128.3) in the 2025-26 season.
New York should be able to score at will against the Wizards, and it is a perfect 3-0 at home this season. I’ll back the Knicks to put up a big offensive showing as 12.5-point favorites.
Pick: New York Knicks Team Total OVER 123.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
