Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
Two teams will be vying for their first win in the 2025-26 season at the American Airlines Center on Friday. The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Washington Wizards as 9.5-point favorites ahead of the weekend in hopes of redeeming themselves from their season-opening blunder against the San Antonio Spurs.
Dallas suffered a 33-point loss in its first game of the season, and its star rookie forward Cooper Flagg was underwhelming in his NBA debut. It appears that starting at point guard might be too big an ask for the Duke product. He’ll get to try again against a Wizards team that’s undergone a massive overhaul since finishing as one of the NBA’s worst teams last season. Oddsmakers don’t expect this battle between 0-1 teams to be competitive, but there are still plenty of betting angles worth considering.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards: +9.5 (-105)
- Mavericks: -9.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +390
- Mavericks: -520
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area
- Wizards record: 0-1
- Mavericks record: 0-1
Wizards vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
Wizards vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg over 7.5 rebounds (+105)
Flagg struggled in more than one area in his NBA debut, but he did rebound the ball well and snagged 10 boards to record a double-double. Flagg has always excelled at crashing the glass, as he led Duke with 7.5 rebounds per game in his lone collegiate season. A second double-double might be difficult to pull off for Flagg, but Dallas is more likely to let him operate as a traditional frontcourt player who protects the rim and pushes the ball after securing a defensive rebound, after he failed to record a single assist as the team’s primary ball handler earlier this week.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have areas they need to improve, but Dallas has a significant advantage because it can rely on members of its core group that made a late playoff run last season.
Washington was one of the worst five teams against the spread last season and won’t have what’s arguably its most important piece in Coulibaly for a second straight contest. Not having a true defensive anchor or go-to scorer will make it challenging for the visitors to stay in the hunt.
The Mavericks can bounce back in a big way ahead of the weekend and can cover the spread in this matchup.
Pick: Mavericks -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
