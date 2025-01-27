Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
Despite not having Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks keep beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they’ve at least kept themselves in the play-in tournament mix at the No. 9 seed in the West.
On Monday, the Mavs have a must-win game against the Washington Wizards, who have the worst record in the NBA and should be sellers at the trade deadline.
Washington has dropped 13 games in a row and is just 1-20 on the road, leading to the Mavs being heavily favored on Monday night.
Can they pick up a win – and cover the spread – against the league’s worst team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +12 (-112)
- Mavs -12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +490
- Mavs: -675
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, MNMT
- Wizards record: 6-38
- Mavs record: 24-22
Wizards vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Naji Marshall – out
- Dwight Powell – out
Wizards vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
After a 30-point game in his last matchup, Kyle Kuzma made some eye opening comments about the 2024-25 season and his play.
Does Kuzma play the same way tonight? He did attempt 24 shots in his last game, and that usage alone would make him a great bet at this number. Overall, Kuz is averaging just 14.6 points per game, but his usage and efficiency have plummeted this season.
If the loss to Phoenix was a turning point, he’s certainly worth a bet at this number.
Dallas Mavericks Best Prop Bet
- PJ Washington OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-145)
PJ Washington has been huge on the glass as of late for Dallas, pushing his season average to 8.1 rebounds per game.
The Mavs forward finished with 14 rebounds in a recent game against New Orleans and 19 in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is a great matchup, as the Wizards rank dead last in opponent rebounds per game and 29th in rebounding percentage.
With Lively, Kleber and Doncic out, PJ should step up in a big way on the boards.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Wizards are just 7-12-2 against the spread as road underdogs this season, posting an average scoring margin of -14.4 points per game in those matchups.
While Dallas is down several key rotation players, it’s been clear all season the Wizards are prioritizing development – even their own players are coming out and admitting it.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive, defensive, and net rating (-13.7), and it should have a hard time keeping up with Dallas’ No. 8 offense.
The Mavericks have not played well without Doncic, but they’ve flashed periods of being able to stay afloat with him – like in their win over OKC.
Dallas is a respectable 8-7 against the spread when favored at home. Against the NBA’s worst team, I’ll lay the points with the Mavs.
Pick: Mavs -12 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
