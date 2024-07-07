Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese and Allisha Gray)
It’s a prop day in the WNBA!
Yours truly has been red hot in the W as of late, going 8-for-8 on bets since June 30 to improve our season-long record to 37-27 – and up nearly six units!
On Sunday, I’m eyeing three star players in the prop market to get the job done, and they’ve all been playing some of their best basketball of the season as of late.
Let’s break down the picks!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 37-27 (+5.95 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Allisha Gray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-150) – 0.5 unit
- Angel Reese OVER 14.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Allisha Gray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-150) – 0.5 unit
I’m rolling with a player prop for Allisha Gray in the early matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream.
With Rhyne Howard out, Allisha Gray has stepped into the No. 1 role in the Dream offense and is thriving. Over her last four games, Gray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from 3-point range.
Gray is averaging two made 3-pointers per game in 2024 on 5.0 attempts per game (40.0 percent), and we’ve seen her take four, five, seven and three shots from deep in her last four.
She’s cleared this prop (1.5 3-pointers made) in three of those four contests, and I think she can do it again, even though the Sun don’t allow many 3s this season. Gray had 17 points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3 in their last meeting.
Angel Reese OVER 14.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Angel Reese’s Rookie of the Year candidacy looks stronger and stronger each day, as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night in a win over the Seattle Storm.
Reese is now averaging 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. She’s seen her role on offense grow as of late as well, attempting at least 12 shots in seven straight games and at least 10 shots in 12 straight games.
With the Chicago Sky matching up with Seattle again on Sunday, I don’t mind taking the OVER for Reese again. Reese does most of her work in the painted area, and the Storm allow the second most points in the paint in the W this season (38.2) as well as over 10 second chance points per game.
Reese’s offensive rebounding (4.9 per game) has a chance to be a major factor on Sunday to help her get some easy baskets. I’ll gladly take the OVER with her points prop still under 15.
A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
It wouldn’t be a WNBA Best Bets column without A’ja Wilson involved.
The Las Vegas Aces superstar smashed her points prop for us on Friday night, dropping 35 in a shocking loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Luckily for her and the Aces, they have a bounce-back matchup with the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Dallas has just five wins on the season, and it features a dreadful defense that ranks dead last in opponent points in the paint per game (40.5).
The Wings are also just 11th out of 12 teams in defensive rating.
Wilson killed the Wings earlier this season, dropping 36 points on 15-of-22 shooting in a 14-point win. I expect her to come out aggressive again in this matchup to avoid a second straight loss.
The MVP favorite is averaging 26.9 points on 19.2 shots per game. Against a weak defense, she’s a must bet at this number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
