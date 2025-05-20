Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Aces-Sun, Dream-Fever)
Tuesday’s WNBA action features a pair of title contenders set as major favorites.
The Las Vegas Aces, who lost their season opener against the New York Liberty, are 12-point road favorites against the rebuilding Connecticut Sun after Connecticut lost to the Washington Mystics on Sunday.
In the second game of the night (although both tip off at 7 p.m. EST), Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are 10-point favorites at home against the 0-1 Atlanta Dream. Atlanta also lost to Washington in its season opener while the Fever blew out the Chicago Sky behind 20-10-10 from Clark.
On Tuesday, I have a pair of bets to make, including a prop for Clark after her massive 2025 debut. Let’s break both of these plays down and their latest odds.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 2-0 (+0.91 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 86-74 (+5.37 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-122) – 0.5 unit
- Las Vegas Aces -12 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun – 0.5 unit
Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-122) – 0.5 unit
After averaging 8.4 assists per game as a rookie, Clark turned in a vintage performance in her 2025 debut, dishing out 10 dimes to put up a triple-double in less than 32 minutes of action against the Sky.
Clark is one of the best passers in the WNBA, and she actually has more weapons at her disposal on offense this season with additions such as DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.
The Fever were one of the best offensive teams in the league last season, and they project to be in a similar spot in 2025.
After watching Atlanta allow 94 points to the Mystics in its season debut, I’d expect this elite Fever offense to have a big game on Tuesday. Clark should be the driving force of any offensive action, so getting her at this price to pick up 10 dimes again is a pretty decent value.
Las Vegas Aces -12 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun – 0.5 unit
The Sun blew a fourth-quarter lead in their season opener, allowing 30 points in the final quarter to the Mystics to fall to 0-1.
This Connecticut team – whether the front office wants to admit it or not – is in a full rebuild after moving on from all five starters from last season’s team.
Tina Charles had a big game for Connecticut on Sunday, but Marina Mabrey shot just 5-for-21 from the field and may struggle as the focal point of this offense at times.
Simply put, the Sun lack the top-end talent on their roster to compete with A’ja Wilson and the Aces – even at home.
Las Vegas didn’t get a great game from Jewell Loyd (five points) in her debut with the franchise, but the quartet of Wilson, Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young is one of the best in the W. Las Vegas lost to the defending champion Liberty, but I expect it to bounce back in this matchup against a Connecticut team that may end up in the running for the word record in the W this season.
