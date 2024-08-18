Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Sun-Dream and Sophie Cunningham)
The return of the WNBA has been extremely exciting the last three days, as we’ve seen big showings across the board, game-winning shots (shoutout to Tina Charles) and some interesting races in the standings heating up.
On Sunday, there are four games in action, with two beginning between 3 and 4 p.m. EST, which means we have to get our bets in a little earlier!
I have a pair of player props that I’m targeting today, including one for rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who came out of the Olympic break with a 29-point, 10-assist masterpiece in a win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Plus, there is a total bet to make in the Connecticut Sun-Atlanta Dream matchup that is an absolute steal.
Let’s dive into the plays for a fun Sunday in the W!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 45-36 (+4.63 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Connecticut Sun-Atlanta Dream UNDER 155 (-112)
- Sophie Cunningham UNDER 8.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Caitlin Clark OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
I’ll say it – even though it doesn’t need to be said – Caitlin Clark is officially here.
After some growing pains and shooting struggles early in her rookie season, Clark has been as good as advertised over her last 13 games, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft put on a clinic against the Mercury on Friday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a big game against a Seattle Storm team she’s scored 15, 20 and 21 points against, even though both 20-point showings came outside of this 13-game hot streak.
I love Clark’s PRA prop for this game.
She's put up 37 or more points, rebounds and assists in five of her seven games since the start of July, averaging 12.1 assists per game over that stretch. If the assists number is going to continue to push 10 for the former Iowa star, she’s going to give this prop a run on a nightly basis.
Go OVER for Clark at home.
Connecticut Sun-Atlanta Dream UNDER 155 (-112)
It’s hard to find a matchup that sets up better for an UNDER than this one.
So far this season, the Sun and Dream have combined for 119 points (June 2), 152 points (June 28) and 147 points (July 7) in their three previous meetings, yet today’s total is three points higher than the highest scoring matchup between them.
With DiJonai Carrington off the injury report for the Sun – giving them someone to check Rhyne Howard – I’m not sold on this all of a sudden turning into a high-scoring affair.
Atlanta ranks dead last in the WNBA in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, and – unlike last season – it doesn’t play at a fast pace. The Dream are 10th in pace, with only the Minnesota Lynx and the Sun ranking behind them.
Connecticut is dead last in the W in pace, preferring to slow games down and win at the defensive end. The Sun have the No. 3 defensive rating in the W, and are 12-13 on UNDERs this season (Atlanta is 13-12).
Given the history between these teams, 155 points is a few too many for my liking this afternoon.
Sophie Cunningham UNDER 8.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Nobody really loves betting the UNDER on a player prop, but I think we have a spot to do so tonight with Sophie Cunningham and the Mercury taking on the Chicago Sky.
Cunningham has been in and out of the starting lineup this season depending upon Rebecca Allen’s status, and she started for Allen in the first two games out of the Olympic break.
The Mercury sharpshooter scored eight and six points in those games, attempting just six shots in each. In fact, dating back to June 22, Cunningham has just one game with double-digit shot attempts and two games with over eight points. She’s fallen short of this number in 11 of her 27 games overall and 10 of her last 12 – despite making five starts over that 12-game stretch.
Cunningham is averaging just 8.0 points per game on the season, and she’s taking 5.8 shots per game over her last 12, lowering her scoring average to 7.6 points per night in that stretch.
With Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi all healthy, I don’t think there is enough shot volume to go around for Cunningham to have a big game, unless she has a 5-for-5 type of shooting night.
I’ll take the UNDER in this matchup.
