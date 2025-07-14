Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier, Lynx-Sky)
There are just three days of WNBA action left before the All-Star break, and on Monday the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky open things with a rematch from a thrilling game on Saturday.
The Sky ended up pulling that matchup out, but they’re set as double-digit underdogs at home against Napheesa Collier and company on Monday. While I actually lean with the Sky to cover in that matchup (so feel free to bet it), I’m looking at two player props for today’s WNBA Best Bets.
Later in the night, the Phoenix Mercury hit the road to play the Golden State Valkyries, and Satou Sabally (ankle) and Kahleah Copper (hamstring) are both set to miss this matchup. That has led to oddsmakers setting the Valkyries as slight favorites at home against one of the best teams in the WNBA.
After a perfect day in these best bets on Sunday, here’s a breakdown of all the plays that I have for Monday night’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 32-40 (-3.07 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 116-114 (+1.40 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Angel Reese OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Angel Reese OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Right now, Angel Reese is playing like one of the best players in the WNBA, averaging 17.6 points and 15.5 rebounds per game over her last eight games.
During that stretch, the Sky are 4-4, and Reese has 27 or more points and rebounds in seven of those eight games.
Overall, the All-Star forward is averaging 13.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, and she’s really stepped up her efficiency over this eight-game stretch, shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
In two games against Minnesota, Reese has 33 and 30 points and rebounds, and I expect yet another big game for her at home. Reese is shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep at home in the 2025 campaign.
Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
In two meetings with the Sky this season, Collier has scored 21 and 26 points, shooting a combined 16-for-34 from the field.
This season, the MVP favorite is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 52.0 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. Collier is also taking a career-high 16.9 shots per game.
I love this matchup for the MVP favorite, as the Sky are 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating and allow the third-most points per game in the W at 86.1 points per game.
