Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx-Sparks, Sonia Citron, Aces-Mystics)
The 2025 WNBA season keeps on chugging on Thursday, July 10 with another two-game slate, including an afternoon meeting between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks (3 p.m. EST).
It’s been a rough season for yours truly when it comes to betting on the W, but the bright side is there are still a ton of games left to make up some ground.
On Thursday, the Lynx aim to avenge their loss to the Phoenix Mercury as road favorites while the Las Vegas Aces are on the road against the Washington Mystics for a standalone matchup on Amazon Prime.
Here’s a breakdown of a few of the best bets that I’m placing for this two-game slate on July 10.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 26-39 (-7.25 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 110-113 (-2.79 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Lynx -7 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Sonia Citron 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Minnesota Lynx -7 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks
The Lynx dropped their third regular-season game of the 2025 season on Wednesday night, as Alyssa Thomas took over the Phoenix Mercury to lead them to a win at home.
However, I think the Lynx are in a prime spot to bounce back on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles is just 6-13 this season, and it has dropped seven of eight games at home. To top it off, the Sparks have struggled to cover the spread in 2025, going 7-11-1 through 19 games. The Lynx are slightly better at 11-9 against the spread.
Minnesota also still ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive, defensive and net rating while the Sparks are eighth, 11th and 11th in those respective categories.
Los Angeles has not fared well against the Lynx this season, going 0-3 in three meetings. The Sparks lost at home by 14 points back in May before taking 23 and 16-point losses in Minnesota.
Minnesota has dropped just three games in the regular season, and I expect it to bounce back against one of the worst defenses in the W on Thursday.
Sonia Citron 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has been awesome in the 2025 season, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and an impressive 38.6 percent from 3.
Citron is averaging just 4.4 attempts from 3 per game, but she’s made at least two shots from deep in five of her last seven contests. Overall, Citron has multiple made 3-pointers in 11 of her 19 games in 2025.
I like this matchup at home for the rookie, as the Aces rank eighth in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Plus, Citron’s usage from beyond the arc has spiked over this seven-game stretch, as she’s averaging 5.3 attempts per game, including multiple games with seven or more shots from beyond the arc.
