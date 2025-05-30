Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sun-Fever, Storm-Dream on Friday)
Friday’s WNBA action features five games ahead of the first weekend of WNBA Commissioner’s cup action.
Here’s a look at Friday’s slate, with all games being played on ION:
- Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever
- New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm
Four Commissioner’s Cup games will take place on Sunday, with several of the squads suiting up on Friday night participating in the action.
When it comes to betting on Friday’s action, I’m eyeing two matchups, including the first game of the night between the Sun and the Caitlin Clark-less Fever.
Indiana lost to the Mystics on Wednesday night, falling to 2-3 in the 2025 season. Can the Fever bounce back as favorites at home on Friday?
In addition to my pick for that game, I’m eyeing the W’s best team against the spread to keep that rolling on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds for Friday’s WNBA action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 9-8 (-0.06 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 93-82 (+4.40 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Seattle Storm Moneyline (-166) vs. Atlanta Dream – 0.5 unit
- Connecticut Sun-Indiana Fever UNDER 163 (-110) – 0.5 unit
Seattle Storm Moneyline (-166) vs. Atlanta Dream – 0.5 unit
These are two of the best teams against the spread in the W, but I lean with Seattle to win this matchup at home.
The Storm have some really impressive wins this season – beating the 4-1 Mercury and picking up a 20-point win over the Aces – although did lose to the Minnesota Lynx in their last matchup.
Still, Seattle ranks fifth in the WNBA in defensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage, and it’s playing well with Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike leading the way.
While the Dream are 4-2 this season, they have wins over the Dallas Wings (one win), Sun (zero wins) and Sparks (2-4). The Dream still rank in the bottom half of the W in defensive rating and these teams are right next to each other in net rating.
With Storm playing at home, I think they’ll pull out the win – even if Atlanta covers.
Connecticut Sun-Indiana Fever UNDER 163 (-110) – 0.5 unit
The Sun are one of the worst teams in the WNBA, struggling on both ends of the floor after losing all five of their starters from last season’s team.
Connecticut has three games where it has scored 70 or fewer points, and it has hit the UNDER in three of five games.
While the Fever have one of the best offensive ratings in the W, they looked disjointed without Clark in the loss to Washington, scoring just 77 points while shooting under 40 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3.
It’s also worth noting that the Sun are 10th in the W in pace, so they aren’t going to want to get out and run with the Fever (No. 1 in pace) in this matchup.
Plus, Indiana has hit the UNDER in three of its five games despite the fact that it has one of the top offenses in the league. This total is a little too high for my liking on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
