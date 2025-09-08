Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sun vs. Dream on Monday)
There’s only one matchup in the WNBA on Monday night, as the Atlanta Dream will host the Connecticut Sun for the second matchup between these teams this month.
Atlanta won the last meeting by 17 points, and it’s fully in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA. Earning the No. 2 seed would be huge for the Dream, as it would give them home court advantage in the playoffs unless they face off with the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.
While there’s only one game in the W, there are still some bets to place for this matchup. Here’s a look at my favorite play for Monday’s contest.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 67-72-2 (-5.73 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 151-148-2 (-1.26 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Atlanta Dream -11 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun
The Dream have a ton to play for still in the 2025 season, but the Sun are eliminated from the playoffs and better off playing some of their younger players to see if they can be pieces in the future.
Atlanta knocked off Connecticut in early September by 17 points (on the road), and it’s been one of the best home teams in the W this season.
The Dream are 15-6 straight up at home while the Sun have just four road wins in 2025. Atlanta has also been elite against the spread, going 26-15-1.
The Dream are No. 2 in the WNBA in net rating (+11.8) over their last 10 games while the Sun gave a net rating of -4.1 despite playing .500 ball.
I can’t fade the Dream with the No. 2 seed up for grabs on Monday.
