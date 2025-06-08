Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Marina Mabrey, Lynx-Wings, Sun-Mystics)
Sunday’s WNBA action features a pair of Commissioner’s Cup matchups, as the Connecticut Sun take on the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx.
Dallas has just one win in the 2025 season, but it is expected to get Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) back in the lineup on Sunday. She’s officially listed as probable.
In the East, the Sun are coming off a win in their last game against the Atlanta Dream, moving them to 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup play. Now, they have a chance to earn a second win against a sputtering Washington squad that has dropped three games in a row and is just 10th in the W in net rating this season.
While the Lynx and Mystics are major favorites on Sunday, there are two plays that I’m betting that don’t involve taking a side.
Here’s a breakdown of each play for Sunday, June 8.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 11-15 (-3.16 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 95-89 (+1.29 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx OVER 168.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
- Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110) – 0.5 unit
Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx OVER 168.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
The Wings and Lynx have already played twice in the 2025 season, combining for 183 points in their first meeting and 166 in their second matchup.
With Bueckers back in the lineup, the Wings should have a higher offensive ceiling on Sunday – which is saying something since they rank sixth in the WNBA in offensive rating already in 2025.
The Lynx, on the other hand, should have no problem scoring against this Wings defense. Dallas is 11th in defensive rating and allowed 99 and 85 points to Minnesota in the first two meetings between these teams.
The Lynx (No. 2 in offensive rating) have hit the OVER in just three of their eight games this season, but I expect them to score at a high level against a Dallas team that doesn’t defend and ranks No. 1 in the W in pace.
An uptempo game between these two offenses is a recipe for an OVER on Sunday.
Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110) – 0.5 unit
This season, the Sun lack proven offensive options after guard Marina Mabrey and veteran center Tina Charles.
So, Mabrey has gotten all the shots she can handle, averaging 17.4 points per game on 15.9 field goal attempts and 8.4 3-point attempts per game.
On top of that, Mabrey has four games with three or more made shots from deep, attempting at least seven 3s in seven of her eight games.
While the Mystics are holding their opponents to under 30 percent from downtown this season, they’re still allowing 8.6 3s per game – the fifth-most in the W.
Mabrey has just 1-for-8 from 3 against Washington in the Sun’s season opener, but she’s knocked down 13 of her last 35 attempts from 3, clearing this prop in three of her last four games.
