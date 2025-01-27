WNBA Championship Odds Following Blockbuster Kelsey Plum-Jewell Loyd Trade
The WNBA offseason is kicking off with a BLOCKBUSTER.
The Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces agreed to a three-team deal that will send Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles, Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to Seattle.
Here’s a look at the full terms of the deal:
Seattle will now have a chance to land a star guard like Paige Bueckers or Olivia Miles – the projected top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft to pair with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike.
However, the major odds movement has come in Los Angeles and Las Vegas with two star guards changing teams.
Here’s a look at the latest WNBA title odds following the blockbuster deal to open the offseason.
2025 WNBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Liberty: +190
- Las Vegas Aces: +250
- Minnesota Lynx: +340
- Indiana Fever: +850
- Connecticut Sun: +900
- Seattle Storm: +3500
- Los Angeles Sparks: +4000
- Phoenix Mercury: +6000
- Dallas Wings: +7500
- Chicago Sky: +7500
- Atlanta Dream: +7500
- Washington Mystics: +10000
- GS Valkyries: +20000
There were some major changes in the WNBA Finals odds after the deal, with the Sparks jumping up from one of the last teams to a contender now that Plum is in the fold.
Seattle is taking a step back after finishing with the No, 5 seed in the league last season, but the addition of Miles or Bueckers could be enough to keep it in playoff contention – especially if Seattle is able to bring back Gabby Williams in free agency.
Aces Remain No. 2 in Latest WNBA Championship Odds
The Aces had their title defense ended last season by the Liberty, but Las Vegas is right back in position to contend for a title in the 2025 campaign.
While moving on from Plum for Loyd could lead to some growing pains, Loyd may actually be an upgrade at the position. Both Loyd and Plum are elite scorers, but Loyd’s game isn’t as predicated on the 3-ball as Plum.
Now, Loyd struggled with her efficiency in Seattle last season, shooting just 36.0 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from 3 – her worst 3-point percentage since her rookie year.
Will playing alongside A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray help change that? Oddsmakers seem to think so by moving Las Vegas’ odds, and Loyd is also elite at getting to the line, taking 7.5 free throws per game in the 2023 season and 6.8 per game last season.
For now, oddsmakers believe the Aces are the biggest threat to New York’s title defense.
Sparks WNBA Championship Odds Climbing Following Kelsey Plum Trade
It’s hard not to love this move by the Sparks after they added two top picks in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson last season.
Jackson was unbelievably efficient – and one of the best rookies in the league – last season, and Brink should be able to return at some point in the 2025 campaign after suffering a torn ACL last season.
Plus, the Sparks have All-Star big Dearica Hamby leading the way on offense, giving them a lethal one-two punch with Plum.
While giving up the No. 2 overall pick is significant, the Sparks seem to be betting on Plum (an All-Star right now) being able to help this young core along more than taking another young player to build with Brink and Jackson.
There is some risk involved, but Plum is the sure thing here. Oddsmakers are obviously buying this move, shooting the Sparks up the odds board after this deal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.