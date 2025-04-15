WNBA Finals Odds Following 2025 WNBA Draft: Paige Bueckers Improves Wings’ Chances
A new infusion of talent has hit the WNBA, as the 2025 WNBA Draft took place on Monday night and saw Paige Bueckers land with the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick.
The first round saw a few surprises, but it was clear that Bueckers (who was -20000 to go No. 1) was the crown jewel of this class. This is how the first round of the draft shook out:
- Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, UConn
- Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga, France
- Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
- Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, USC
- Golden State Valkyries: Justė Jocytė, Lithuania
- Washington Mystics: Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
- Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow, LSU
- Connecticut Sun: Saniya Rivers, NC State
- Los Angeles Sparks: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama
- Chicago Sky: Ajša Sivka, Slovenia
- Chicago Sky: Hailey Van Lith, TCU
- Dallas Wings: Aziaha James, NC State
Following the draft, a few teams saw their odds to win the title change, but the top contenders remain the same.
Here’s a breakdown of the title odds for every WNBA team.
WNBA Championship Odds for Every Team
- New York Liberty: +230
- Las Vegas Aces: +350
- Indiana Fever: +350
- Minnesota Lynx: +360
- Phoenix Mercury: +1200
- Atlanta Dream: +4500
- Los Angeles Sparks: +6000
- Seattle Storm: +6000
- Chicago Sky: +9000
- Washington Mystics: +10000
- Dallas Wings: +10000
- Connecticut Sun: +13000
- Golden State Valkyries: +20000
The top contenders to win the title are pretty clear, as the New York Liberty returned most of their core from last year’s title and added guard Natasha Cloud in the offseason.
The Indiana Fever may have made the most moves, adding DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard to build around Caitlin Clark in her sophomore season.
Based on these odds, New York, Las Vegas, Indiana and Minnesota are the clear favorites in this market, but watch out for the Los Angeles Sparks at +6000. If Cameron Brink is able to return sooner rather than later from her torn ACL, Los Angeles is an interesting team with her, Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby.
Dallas Wings WNBA Championship Odds
It’s been an up and down offseason for the Dallas Wings, as they lost star forward Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury, but they have now re-tooled overnight with the addition of Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
While the Wings are still tied for the third-worst odds to win it all, don’t be shocked if Bueckers has a Clark-like impact in her first season in Dallas.
During her collegiate career – which she capped with a national championship – Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting an insane 53.1 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from 3 and 85.0 percent from the free-throw line.
She has a real chance to become the first 50/40/90 shooter since Elena Della Donne.
Dallas still has some impressive talent with Arike Ogunbowale, Dijonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist and others. While injuries (mainly to Sabally) derailed Dallas’ season in the 2024 campaign, I think it is a prime bounce-back candidate and will make the playoffs with Bueckers on the roster.
Washington Mystics WNBA Championship Odds
The Mystics had three of the first six picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and they absolutely crushed it with their selections:
- No. 3: Sonia Citron
- No. 4: Kiki Iriafen
- No. 6: Georgia Amoore
For those counting at home, the Mystics landed a versatile 3-and-D wing, arguably the best post player in the draft and a do-it-all guard to jumpstart their rebuild. It’s unclear just how much each of these players will see the floor in Year 1, but the Mystics needed an infusion of talent after a lost 2024 season (partially due to Della Donne’s retirement).
Washington is +10000 to win the title, but it nearly made the playoffs last season after a second-half push. Don’t be shocked if the Mystics are in the conversation for one of the final seeds in the postseason field this fall.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
