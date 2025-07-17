WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team at All-Star Break (Liberty, Lynx Top Odds List)
As the WNBA breaks for All-Star Weekend, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the futures market to see who oddsmakers believe will win the title later on this season.
And even though the Minnesota Lynx have the best record and net rating in the W, oddsmakers aren’t turning their back on the defending champion New York Liberty as the favorite.
New York and Minnesota matched up in a thrilling WNBA Finals last season, and the Liberty won the series in five games riding some clutch play from Sabrina Ionescu in Game 3 and an all-around dominant series from Jonquel Jones.
The Liberty are positioned well to repeat after returning most of their core in the 2025 season, but can they get past a Lynx team that has leveled up with MVP favorite Napheesa Collier leading the way?
Plus, there are a few other fringe contenders that may be worth a look in the betting market as the playoffs approach.
First, let’s take a look at the odds to win the title in the 2025 season.
2025 WNBA Finals Odds
- New York Liberty: +180
- Minnesota Lynx: +200
- Phoenix Mercury: +500
- Indiana Fever: +700
- Las Vegas Aces: +2000
- Seattle Storm: +2200
- Atlanta Dream: +2500
- Golden State Valkyries: +7500
- Washington Mystics: +20000
- Los Angeles Sparks: +30000
- Dallas Wings: +50000
- Chicago Sky: +50000
- Connecticut Sun: +100000
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty enter the break on a three-game winning streak, but they have cooled off after a red hot start to the season – in part because of an injury to Jones.
The former league MVP is dealing with an ankle injury, and New York doesn’t have anyone (no team would) that can directly come in and replace her production.
However, with Natasha Cloud in the fold this season, one could argue that the Liberty are a better team in 2025 when at full strength than they were last season. They key down the stretch will be getting Jones healthy and remaining in the No. 2 or No. 3 spot to avoid a second-round matchup with the Lynx.
So far this season, the Liberty are first in the W in offensive rating, second in defensive rating and second in net rating, so there’s no doubt that they profile as a title contender.
Minnesota Lynx
Collier is having the best season of her career, and it’s helped propel a deep Lynx team to a 20-4 start to the 2025 season. Minnesota has a 3.5 game cushion on the Liberty for the top spot in the league, and it ranks No. 2 in offensive rating, No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 1 in net rating this season.
The defense is the key for the Lynx, as they are allowing just 75.0 points per game – the best mark in the WNBA.
The Lynx did lose the Commissioner’s Cup Final to the Indiana Fever, but they have shown that they can beat anyone in the league so far this season. As the playoffs approach, the Lynx are hoping to continue to get All-Star level play out of Kayla McBride – and guard Courtney Williams – as they’ll both be needed to handle the Liberty (should they face off) and their potent offensive attack.
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix is the No. 3 seed in the W, and it’s done it without a healthy roster for most of the season to date.
Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper both missed time before the break, and Copper missed the start of the season after having a knee procedure. On top of that, MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas missed time with a calf strain early in the 2025 campaign.
So, despite all of those injuries, the Mercury are 15-7 and firmly in the mix for a top-three seed in the W. The question is, are they undervalued at this number if they can get healthy?
In theory, a Copper-Sabally-Thomas trio is one of the best in the league, and Phoenix’s role players have stepped up in a huge way to make up for each player missing some amount of time. Plus, the team added longtime star DeWanna Bonner after she was waived by Indiana.
The Mercury may be the most battle-tested team in terms of having to win with different lineups, and it should benefit them come playoff time.
Indiana Fever
A preseason darling to win the title, the Fever are just 12-11 in the 2025 season as they’ve fought through multiple Caitlin Clark injuries.
Clark is still dealing with a groin issue, which she aggravated against the Connecticut Sun this week, and it’s hard to trust Indiana as a title contender if the star guard isn’t at 100 percent.
Plus, the Fever are going to need a big second half of the season to avoid an absolute gauntlet in the playoffs. Right now, Indiana would have to go through both Phoenix and New York just to make the Finals.
I wouldn’t be Indiana at its current price, especially with Clark’s status out of the All-Star break looking unknown at this time.
