WNBA MVP Odds: A'ja Wilson's Stock is Soaring During Aces' Winning Streak
Don't look now, but A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are putting themselves in WNBA Finals contention this season, and Wilson is right back in the MVP race as a result.
After a lackluster start to the 2025 season, the Aces have won nine of their last 10 games and seven in a row to move into a tie with the Phoenix Mercury for the fourth-best record in the WNBA. Las Vegas is just 1.5 games back of the No. 2 seed, and it could easily get there with Breanna Stewart out for the New York Liberty and Jordin Canada sidelined for the Atlanta Dream.
With the Aces surging in the standings, Wilson -- the reigning league MVP -- is now +550 to win the award in the latest odds at DraftKings. She has the third-best odds of any player, although Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is still the odds-on favorite at -225.
2025 WNBA MVP Odds
- Napheesa Collier: -225
- Alyssa Thomas: +350
- A’ja Wilson: +550
- Kelsey Mitchell: +2000
- Allisha Gray: +20000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +25000
It would be pretty shocking if Collier failed to win the MVP award, but the star forward has been out for several games with an ankle injury. If Collier continues to miss time, her grip on the MVP award may loosen. In fact, her odds have steadily come down since she was injured, and now both Alyssa Thomas and Wilson are viable options to win the MVP if she misses more time in 2025.
Wilson had a historic 2024 season that led to her winning the MVP award for the third time in her career, and she's putting up huge numbers again in 2025.
In 31 games, Wilson is averaging 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from 3. She's been the driving force for a talented Aces team that has not played up to its expectations for most of the season.
However, this recent stretch of winning for the Aces has flipped some of the perception on their 2025 campaign, especially since they're in the mix for a top-two seed.
During the Aces' seven-game winning streak, Wilson is averaging 26.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3.
If Las Vegas ends up as the No. 2 seed in the standings, there is a real argument for Wilson to win the MVP. As great as Collier has been for the top-seeded Lynx, she has appeared in just 26 games, and the Lynx are 6-1 in the seven games that she's missed.
The odds are telling us that Collier is a major favorite -- and she should be -- but I wouldn't rule out Wilson just yet in this market.
