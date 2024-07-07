WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Caitlin Clark Still a Sizable Favorite Over Angel Reese
The WNBA Rookie of the Year has been boiled down to two players -- Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese -- halfway through the 2024 WNBA regular season.
Both players are having amazing rookie seasons, but it's Clark who has a major edge in the odds to win the award, despite Reese putting together an insane double-double streak for the Chicago Sky.
With Cameron Brink (torn ACL) out for the season and rookies like Jacy Sheldon and Rickea Jackson failing to make as big of a impact as Clark and Reese, it's likely that the only two players worth betting on are at the top of the oddsboard.
Here's a look at the latest odds, and what they are telling us when it comes to betting on this market.
2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
- Caitlin Clark: -700
- Angel Reese: +380
- Jacy Sheldon: +25000
- Rickea Jackson: +25000
- Kamilla Cardoso: +25000
- Aaliyah Edwards: +25000
- Julie Vanloo: +25000
Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Clark is a massive favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award at -700, which is an implied probability of 87.5 percent.
She became the first rookie in WNBA history to ever record a triple-double in the Indiana Fever's comeback win over the New York Liberty on Saturday, July 6, and Clark has really settled in after a bit of a slow shooting start to her professional career.
The Fever guard is averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The case for Clark is pretty simple. She's leading a Fever team that has not made the playoffs since 2016 to a strong start (9-13), and currently holds the No. 8 seed in the league. Indiana had a brutal schedule to start the season, but it went 7-4 in June and has carried that success over into July.
There are arguments against Clark -- she hasn't been ultra efficient shooting the ball and she turns it over a lot (5.5 per game) -- but she's also her team's second leading scorer, leads the squad in assists and is third in rebounding.
A lot has been thrust on the rookie, and if the Fever make the playoffs, it's going to be hard to see a scenario where Clark doesn't win the award given her all-around impact on the game.
Angel Reese WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
The odds suggest that Reese is a bit of a longshot (+380) to win Rookie of the Year, but I believe she is mispriced. Based on those odds, she has an implied probability of just 20.83 percent to win the award.
Reese is a double-double machine, averaging 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. She also leads all rookies in win shares (2.4), which helps make a major case for her to win the award.
The biggest drawback from Reese this season has been her efficiency, as she primarily operates in the post and yet is shooting just 41.0 percent. However, that has improved as of late. The LSU product is shooting 47.6 percent from the field in her last six games.
Chicago holds the No. 7 seed in the league entering Sunday, July 7's action, another positive for Reese when it comes to winning this award. While she may not be asked to do as much as Clark on a nightly basis, Reese is elite in her role as a rebounder and post player for the Sky.
I wouldn't be shocked to see her odds come down even more as the season progresses.
