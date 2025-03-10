Wofford vs. Furman Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for SoCon Championship Final
The SoCon championship has been a tournament of dark horses. The Championship game will be a showdown between No. 5 Furman and No. 6 Wofford. Furman upset No. 1 Chattanooga in overtime in the semifinal and Wofford upset No. 3 East Tennessee State in the quarterfinal and then took down VMI, who was a fresh off an upset against No. 2 UNC Greensboro.
Now, one of these two teams who finished in the middle of their conference standings will find themselves in the NCAA Tournament next week. Let's try to figure out who it's going to be.
Wofford vs. Furman Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Wofford +1.5 (-110)
- Furman -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wofford +105
- Furman -125
Total
- OVER 137.5 (-105)
- UNDER 137.5 (-115)
Wofford vs. Furman How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wofford Record: 18-15 (10-8 Conference)
- Furman Record: 25-8 (11-7 Conference)
Wofford vs. Furman Key Players to Watch
Wofford
Kyler Filewich: Wofford's center has played a significant role in their tournament run. He leads the team in rebounds (9.5) and assists (3.1) and he has combined for 18 rebounds, six assists, and 26 points in their two tournament games.
Furman
PJay Smith Jr.: PJay Smith Jr. has been the hero of this Furman squad. Not only does he lead the team in points (17.7), assists (3.8), and steals (1.6) per game, but he has played his best basketball in the tournament, combining for 49 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists in their wins against Samford and Chattanooga.
Wofford vs. Furman Prediction and Pick
This game is going to come down to which team can hit their free throws at a higher rate. Furman ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shot rate (51.1%) and Wofford ranks 24th (47.4%). With that in mind, the Paladins defend the three much better, ranking 81st in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 32.1% from beyond the arc. Wofford comes in at 209th in that stat (34.3%).
With a lot of the other metrics between these two teams being similar, I'm going to back the team with the strong perimeter defense in a game between two three-point shooting teams. I'll take Furman to win today's championship as a small favorite.
Pick: Furman -125 (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!