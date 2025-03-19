Wofford vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
The Tennessee Volunteers are set as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they look to finally get over the hump. If they want to do so, they first need to make sure they don't overlook Wofford in a No. 2 vs. No. 15 games in the opening round.
Wofford ended the regular season in sixth place in the Southern Conference but went on a run in the conference tournament to get the win and the NCAA Tournament berth that comes along with it.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and my best bet for this game.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Wofford +18.5 (-105)
- Tennessee -18.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wofford +1300
- Tennessee -3000
Total
- OVER 133.5 (-110)
- UNDER 133.5 (-110)
Wofford vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 6:50 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Wofford Record: 19-15
- Tennessee Record: 27-7
Wofford vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Wofford
Corey Tripp: Corey Tripp is leading Wofford in both points (14.3) and assists (3.2) while also averaging 4.0 rebounds. If the Terriers want to pull off the upset, he needs to have one of his best performances of the season.
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier: The Volunteers' offense goes through Chaz Lanier. He's averaging an impressive 17.7 points per game but he had a quite SEC performance. If the Vols want to get over the hump, they need Lanier to step up his game.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Wofford is permarily a three-point shooting team, ranking 23rd in the country in three-point shot rate with 47.7% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, they have to try to beat the best perimeter defense is all of college basketball.
Teams are shooting just 27.8% from three-point land against the Vols, the lowest mark in the nation. If Wofford wants to keep this game close, figuring out the Vols defense is a must, and I just don't think they have the ability to do that.
Defensively, the Terriers are 238th in defensive efficiency. This has all the makings of a lopsided affair.
Pick: Tennessee -18.5 (-115) via BetMGM
