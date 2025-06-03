Women's College World Series Odds (Texas vs. Texas Tech Set as Coin Flip)
The Women's College World Series Final is set! We're in for an in-state rivalry showdown as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Texas Longhorns with the National Championship on the line.
This is the first Women's College World Series appearance in school history for Texas Tech, while the Longhorns have been there twice, finishing as the runner-up in both 2022 and 2024. Let's take a look at the odds to win it all.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Softball Odds
- Texas -110
- Texas Tech -110
DraftKings has both teams set at -110 to win, meaning this final is a true coin flip with both teams given the same probability of winning the National Championship.
History is on the side of the Longhorns. Texas has a 49-9 all-time record against the Red Raiders, including an active 14-game win streak. They won both games against Texas Tech this season, beating them 2-1 on February 14 and then again by a score of 11-0 on February 16.
Texas is certainly the more experienced team, losing to Oklahoma in last year's final should lead to them feeling more comfortable ahead of this year's championship. Meanwhile, the momentum seems to be on the side of the Red Raiders, who are in the midst of an improbable win streak that has recently been capped off with a walk-off win against the four-time defending champion Sooners.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series is set to take place on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET. Game 1, just like the series as a whole, is set as a pick'em.
