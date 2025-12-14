Is Woody Marks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Texans)
After not practicing on Wednesday this week with a knee injury, Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Marks has been a great piece for a Houston team that is suddnenly 8-5 and in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFC. Houston holds the No. 7 seed in the conference entering Week 15, and it's won five games in a row to jump ahead of the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings.
Marks, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has taken on a lead role in this backfield with Joe Mixon out and Nick Chubb playing a change-of-pace role in the second half of the season.
The rookie has 160 carries for 554 yards and two scores this season while also catching 20 passes for 196 yards and three scores. He played a season-high 87.1 percent of the team's snaps in Week 14, a positive sign for his role in this matchup with Arizona.
Here's a look at our favorite prop bet at SI Betting for Marks in Week 15.
Best Woody Marks Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Woody Marks Anytime TD (-155)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player props for this game, and he's backing the Texans' rookie running back to find the end zone against Arizona:
The Cardinals allowed two touchdowns to Blake Corum and another to Kyren Wililams last week, so Texans running back Woody Marks should be itching to get back into the end zone this week.
It doesn’t hurt Marks’ case that Chubb left last game with an injury and missed the first two practices this week.
Marks may only have five touchdowns this season, but this is a great chance for him to make it two games in a row with a score after a receiving TD last week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
