World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Favored Ahead of Game 1
The 2025 World Series is just a few days away.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made quick work of the Reds, Phillies, and Brewers to win the National League Pennant for a chance to defend their crown, while the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a 2-0 ALCS deficit to take down the Mariners in seven games.
Shohei Ohtani had one of the best games in baseball history in Game 4, and is the rightful favorite to win World Series MVP. But who else might take that trophy if the Dodgers win, and who is in line if the Blue Jays win it all?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds to be named the World Series MVP ahead of Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 24.
World Series MVP Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani: +180
- Freddie Freeman: +900
- Teoscar Hernandez: +1800
- Blake Snell: +1800
- Mookie Betts: +2000
- Will Smith: +3000
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +3500
- Max Muncy: +3500
- Enrique Hernandez: +5000
- Tyler Glasnow: +6000
- Andy Pages: +8000
The World Series MVP is usually awarded to the team’s superstar, but that’s not always the case. Jeremy Pena won it back in 2022 for the Astros, Jorge Soler the year prior for the Braves, and who can forget Steve Pearce with the Red Sox in 2018.
In the last two years, though, it’s been Corey Seager – who also won it in 2020 with the Dodgers – and Freddie Freeman last year.
Ohtani is the easy pick at +180, but he’s not tabbed to pitch until at least Game 3 with Snell and Yamamoto starting the first two games on the road. He can do more than enough with the bat, but he was in a big slump prior to his trio of home runs in Game 4.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 12 hits in the playoffs, with both Enrique and Teoscar Hernandez at 11 knocks.
Teoscar is interesting against his former team, but 18/1 is too short for my liking. I would take a stab at Betts at 20/1 as he bats toward the top of the order or Enrique Hernandez at 50/1 to come away with a Pena-like performance to win MVP on a star-studded team.
World Series MVP Odds: Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +600
- George Springer: +1000
- Daulton Varsho: +3000
- Alejandro Kirk: +3000
- Nathan Lukes: +5000
- Ernie Clement: +5000
- Shane Bieber: +5000
- Addison Barger: +6000
- Kevin Gausman: +6000
- Andres Gimenez: +7000
- Max Scherzer: +10000
This is really a two-horse race between Guerrero Jr. and Springer.
Guerrero Jr. leads all players with 19 hits in the playoffs, nine of which have gone for extra bases, including six home runs. Springer came up clutch in Game 7 and hits atop the order, where he is right behind Guerrero Jr. with four home runs.
Clement could be worth a longshot look at 50/1. He’s hitting .429 (18 for 42) in the playoffs with 10 runs scored and a 1.063 OPS.
For my money, if I were betting on a Blue Jays World Series MVP, I’d just go with Guerrero Jr. at 6/1 with maybe a small sprinkle on Clement.
