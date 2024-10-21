World Series MVP Opening Odds (Shohei Ohtani Favored, Juan Soto Undervalued in Yankees vs. Dodgers)
The 2024 World Series kicks off on Friday, Oct. 25, and the two No. 1 seeds are facing off for the title.
The New York Yankees cruised through the American League, losing just two games on their way to the World Series, clinching a berth after their Game 5 win in Cleveland on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers went 7-4 in the NLDS and NLCS, knocking off the New York Mets on Sunday in Game 6 to advance to the World Series.
Both of these teams are loaded with star power – including the two MVP favorites from the regular season in Shohei Ohtani (NL) and Aaron Judge (AL).
That makes for a very interesting race for the World Series MVP, although the Dodgers are favored to win the title, giving a boost to Ohtani, Mookie Betts and others in this market.
Here’s a look the opening odds for the World Series MVP in 2024.
MLB World Series MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shohei Ohtani: +200
- Aaron Judge: +400
- Juan Soto: +500
- Giancarlo Stanton: +800
- Mookie Betts: +900
- Max Muncy: +1000
- Gerrit Cole: +2500
- Tommy Edman: +2500
- Teoscar Hernandez: +2800
- Kike Hernandez: +2800
- Gleyber Torres: +3000
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.: +3500
- Freddie Freeman: +3500
- Will Smith: +4000
Shohei Ohtani World Series MVP Odds
Shohei Ohtani is insanely locked in right now – especially when he has a chance to drive in runs.
So far in the postseason, the Dodgers star is hitting .286/.434/.500 with three homers, 10 runs batted in and 11 walks. He’s clearly the player to bet if Los Angeles ends up winning this series.
Aaron Judge World Series MVP Odds
Could Judge be… overvalued in this market?
The Yankees slugger is clearly a star, but he hasn’t hit well in the postseason for New York, posting a .161/.317/.387 slash line with two homers and six runs batted in. Does he turn that around in the World Series?
Juan Soto World Series MVP Odds
The hero in Game 5 of the ALCS, Soto is hitting .333/.439/.667 with three homers and eight runs batted in across nine games.
At +500, Soto is a massive value in this market, and he always has the benefit of Judge hitting behind him in the order. After his heroics in the ALCS, Soto has a real case for the MVP in the World Series.
Giancarlo Stanton World Series MVP Odds
In his playoff career, Giancarlo Stanton – the reigning ALCS MVP – has 16 homers in 36 games. That’s an insane mark, and he hit four homers against Cleveland in the ALCS.
There’s a path for Stanton to win this award if he keeps coming up with timely long balls.
Mookie Betts World Series MVP Odds
After a slow start in the NLDS, Betts really came on during the NLCS, moving his postseason batting average to .296. He also has four homers and 12 runs batted in for the Dodgers.
If Ohtani at +200 is too rich for your blood, Betts offers a lot of value at +900.
Gerrit Cole World Series MVP Odds
It can be hard for a pitcher to win this award, but Gerrit Cole (the Yankees likely Game 1 starter) could be in a prime spot to win World Series MVP if he delivers two gems and the Yankees wrap this series up early.
Given Los Angeles’ issues in the starting rotation, Cole is the only pitcher on either team I’d truly consider in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
