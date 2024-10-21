World Series MVP Opening Odds (Shohei Ohtani Favored, Juan Soto Undervalued in Yankees vs. Dodgers)

Correction on this: Ohtani is actually 18 for his last 23 with RISP, dating back to Sept. 19, the date of his 6-for-6, three-homer, 10-RBI game.



Ohtani's numbers in this stretch: .783/.815/1.783 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. (h/t to the great @B_DeAngelis1) https://t.co/WQcqrkPFbr