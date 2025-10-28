World Series Odds: Dodgers Move to Massive Favorite Over Blue Jays After 18-Inning Win
Freddie Freeman was the hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, hitting a walk-off home run in the 18th inning to give L.A. a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.
The homer not only ended a marathon game (and a World Series classic), but it skyrocketed the Dodgers in the odds to win the World Series as well.
At DraftKings, Los Angeles is now -500 to win the World Series, which translates to an implied probability of 83.33 percent. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are just +380 to win the World Series ahead of Tuesday night's Game 4 -- an implied probability of just 20.83 percent.
Toronto won the series opener on Friday last week, but it has now dropped back-to-back games and needs to win at least one matchup in Los Angeles to force a Game 6 in Toronto. Oddsmakers have the most likely outcome for this series as the Dodgers winning in five games (+135). The next most likely outcomes in the odds are Dodgers in 6 (+275) and Dodgers in 7 (+450), a sign that the betting market expects Toronto to lose this series one way or another.
Los Angeles is a -208 favorite on the moneyline in Game 4 with Shohei Ohtani on the mound against Tornoto's Shane Bieber. Both of these teams had to tax their bullpens in Game 3, and having back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday may make it tough for either team to string together fresh arms for an entire nine innings.
There's no doubt that the Dodgers have the better pitching staff (Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game shutout in Game 2), and that's likely a major reason why they are favored in this series.
Toronto could flip things with a win on Tuesday, but the Dodgers are likley to remain favorites (they were entering the series) unless Toronto wins the next two games in L.A.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
