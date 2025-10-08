World Series Odds: Yankees, Mariners Rising After Massive Wins in Game 3 of ALDS
Well, the New York Yankees aren't done yet, and they've actually shot up in the latest odds to win the World Series after a thrilling Game 3 win in the ALDS on Tuesday night.
The Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have played an offense-heavy series so far in the ALDS, with New York putting up nine runs in Game 3, rallying from a 6-1 deficit to extend the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night.
As a result, the Yankees have seen their World Series odds skyrocket, going from +1600 to +950 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York isn't the only team that made a major move in the odds on Tuesday night, as the Seattle Mariners (+390) stole Game 3 of the ALDS on the road against the Detroit Tigers. After those teams were +600 (Seattle) and +850 (Detroit) entering Game 3, Seattle has jumped up to second in the odds to win it all while Detroit has fallen back to +1700.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a chance to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, remain the clear favorite at +160 to win the World Series this season, but the American League matchups have a ton of intrigue ahead of Wednesday's Game 4 matchups.
Here's a look at the latest odds and some storylines to watch on Wednesday.
World Series Odds for Every Team in MLB Playoffs
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +160
- Seattle Mariners: +390
- Milwaukee Brewers: +450
- Toronto Blue Jays: +600
- New York Yankees: +950
- Detroit Tigers: +1700
- Philadelphia Phillies: +2500
- Chicago Cubs: +3500
Both the Dodgers and Brewers are up 2-0 and looking to close out their respective matchups on Wednesday night, so it makes sense that they're both shorter than 5/1 to win the World Series this season.
However, the American League seems to be totally up for grabs after New York and Seattle won on Tuesday. The Yankees have done this before -- they came back from an 0-2 deficit in the ALDS in 2017 against the Cleveland Guardians -- and things are setting up well for the Yanks in Game 4.
Not only did New York finally get something going on offense against the Toronto pitching staff, but it is favored (-186 on the moneyline) at DraftKings to win Game 4. The Yankeesh have wild card hero Cam Schlittler on the mound for his second postseason start while the Jays are expected to go with a bullpen game.
That's a major concern for Toronto since the team had to deploy several bullpen arms in a marathon game on Wednesday. Could the Yankees force a winner-take-all Game 5? Based on the latest odds, it seems like it.
Toronto fell from +475 to +600 to win the World Series after Game 3, a sign that oddsmakers expect this series to head back to Toronto for a decisive Game 5 on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Seattle is a sight underdogs in Game 4 against the Tigers with Casey Mize on the hill for Detroit against Seattle's Bryce Miller. While oddsmakers clearly expect Seattle to win this series (Detroit is now +1700 to win the World Series), a win by the Tigers on Wednesday could change things drastically if Detroit tries to come back with Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal in Game 5 on Friday.
There's no doubt that these World Series odds will shift on Wednesday night, so bettors may want to get a bet in on their team -- especially if they're at a favorable price -- before first pitch.
