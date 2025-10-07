World Series Odds: Dodgers, Brewers Favored as Yankees, Phillies Tank in Division Series
There hasn't been a ton of parity in the ALDS and NLDS so far this postseason, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays all have 2-0 series leads.
Only the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers series is knotted at one game apiece, which has led to some major shifts in the odds to win the World Series.
Los Angeles -- the defending World Series champion -- is set as a massive favorite at +155 after taking back-to-back games over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Now, the Dodgers will return home with two chances to close out the series and avoid a winner-take-all Game 5.
In the American League, the Blue Jays (+475) hung 23 runs on the New York Yankees in the first two games of the ALDS, putting them in a great spot to win the series and advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016.
Toronto and Milwaukee are both well behind the Dodgers in the latest World Series odds, even though the Brewers also lead their series 2-0 against the Chicago Cubs and would have home field in a potential ALCS matchup with L.A.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the World Series before the Game 3 action in each series.
Latest Odds to Win the World Series
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +155
- Milwaukee Brewers: +425
- Toronto Blue Jays: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +600
- Detroit Tigers: +850
- New York Yankees: +1600
- Philadelphia Phillies: +2200
- Chicago Cubs: +3500
The Dodgers are in the best spot of any team since they are up 2-0 and heading home in Game 3, which is a major reason why they are set as such large favorites in the odds. However, both the Jays and Brewers finished with better records than L.A. during the regular season, meaning they'd have home field advantage in a potential series this postseason.
The Seattle Mariners opened the the playoffs as the favorite to win the World Series in the American League, and bettors can still get them at a reasonable price (+600) heading into Game 3. SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert is buying Seattle to win on the road as a favorite in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday.
It's hard to make a case for the Yankees, Cubs or Phillies, as all three teams need to win three games in a row to make the ALCS. New York and Chicago are at least heading home for Game 3 (and potentially Game 4), but Philadelphia (+2200) is now on the road against the defending champs.
Toronto may be undervalued in this market at +475, as there's a chance it could get star shortstop Bo Bichette back in the ALCS to join an already elite offense. The Jays finished with the best record in the American League, and while their pitching is shakier than some other contenders, their offense has clearly come to play in the postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.