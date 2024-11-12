Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Colorado State has picked up traction as a potential Mountain West Championship Game contender as the Rams are unbeaten in Mountain West play.
The Rams resume play out of its BYE week as a big home favorite against Wyoming, who is hoping to improve into the end of the season with new quarterback Kaden Anderson under center and a big boost at running back with Harrison Waylee fit to play.
Who has the edge in this Mountain West showdown on Friday night? Let’s get you ready below.
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wyoming: +10.5 (-112)
- Colorado State: -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wyoming: +290
- Colorado State: -375
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Wyoming vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Wyoming Record: 2-7
- Colorado State Record: 6-3
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
Wyoming
Harrison Waylee: Waylee made his season debut after being on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Finally on the field, Waylee showed what Wyoming was missing in 2024 as he took 27 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 49-45 win against New Mexico.
Colorado State
Avery Morrow: The Rams running back continues to play at a high level, averaging more than six yards per carry as he pushes for 1,000 yards on the season. A high-volume running back, he has at least 16 rushes in the last six games, Morrow will get an advantageous matchup against a Wyoming defense that is bottom five in yards per carry allowed.
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
Wyoming continues to undergo some changes throughout the season, and I believe that out of the BYE week, the team can continue to improve its play.
With Waylee back to aid new starting quarterback Kaden Anderson, who passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico, the Cowboys offense may be trending up into the end of the season.
Colorado State’s defense has been able to feast on turnovers and limiting explosive plays, but the defense gets little pressure (125th in sacks) and is outside the top 100 in success rate. Against a healthier Wyoming team, I believe the team is due for some regression on defense and allows more points than expected.
However, the Cowboys' defense has little to no upside. The defense is 112th in EPA/Play and can’t get teams off the field at all. Colorado State’s offense should be able to move the ball with relative ease as Morrow should be in line for a big day on the ground.
Wyoming has allowed 24 or more in conference play to every team that isn’t Air Force, the worst team in the league, so I believe that Colorado State should have little issue generating scoring chances.
With a low total due to pace, I’m going to side with the ability for both offenses to create quality drives and for the game to go over the total.
PICK: OVER 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
