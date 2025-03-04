Wyoming vs. Fresno State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Two of the worst teams in the Mountain West will face off on Tuesday night in what is each team's final regular season matchup.
Unless we see a Cinderella-esque run from either of them in the Mountain West tournament, their seasons will be over sooner rather than later. That's why us as bettors should try to take advantage of betting on them tonight.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this game.
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Wyoming -1.5 (-115)
- Fresno State +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wyoming -135
- Fresno State +110
Total: 138.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wyoming vs. Fresno State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Save Mart Center
- How to Watch (TV): MW Network
- Wyoming Record: 12-18 (5-14 Conference)
- Fresno State Record: 5-24 (1-17 Conference)
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Best Prop Bets
Wyoming Best Prop Bet
- Obi Agbim OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Fresno State has been a horrific rebounding team this season, grabbing just 45.6% of available rebounds, which ranks 344th in the country. That should set up Wyoming to have a big day on the boards, including Obi Agbim, who has gone over this number in two straight games.
Fresno State Prop Bet
- Alex Crawford OVER 13.5 Points (-130) via BetMGM
Alex Crawford has reached 14+ points in two of his last three games and now he and the Bulldogs get to face a Wyoming defense that allows their opponent's to shoot 52.1% from two-point range, which ranks 229th in the country. Don't be surprised if he's Fresno State's leading scorer tonight.
Wyoming vs. Fresno State Prediction and Pick
If you dive into the numbers, Wyoming seems like the far superior team. Fresno State may just be one of the worst teams in college basketball. The Bulldogs rank 336th in effective field goal percentage and 280th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Wyoming ranks 178th and 226th in those two respective categories. Wyoming is also 116th in rebounding percentage while Fresno State is 344th.
In my opinion, the Cowboys should be favored by more than they are. I'll take Wyoming as a small road favorite.
Pick: Wyoming -1.5 (-115) via BetMGM
