Xander Schauffele vs. Patrick Cantlay: British Open Round 3 Matchup Bets
It's time to strap in for moving day at the British Open. Big names have lost their battle against Royal Troon while others, including the leader Shane Lowry, have made their claim of being true contenders to win this season's final major.
If you want to check out the live odds to win and my favorite live bet, you can find those here.
In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite 2-ball bets. These wagers are on golfers to beat their playing partner for Saturday's round. Let's dive into it.
British Open Round 3 2-Ball Bets
All bets below are available at FanDuel Sportsbook
- Eric Cole -140 vs. Padraig Harrington
- Patrick Cantlay +115 vs. Xander Schauffele
- Billy Horschel -110 vs. Justin Rose
Eric Cole -140 vs. Padraig Harrington
If you want an early tee-time bet, then I'd encourage you to consider Eric Cole to beat his playing partner, Padraig Harrington.
There's no doubt Harrington knows how to play well at Open Championships, being a two-time winner himself, but knowledge can only take you so far. He's paired with Cole on Saturday, who has been putting on a ball-striking clinic through the first two rounds, gaining +2.60 strokes per round with his irons. unfortunately, his driver and short game have let him down, but I'm always going to trust golfers who are striking the ball well.
The Irishman has done well to make the cut at 52 years old, but I foresee the course catching up to him on Saturday.
Patrick Cantlay +115 vs. Xander Schauffele
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have been partners at the Ryder Cup and teammates at the Zurich Classic, and now they'll be paired with each other on Saturday at the British Open.
I'm going to back Cantlay as the underdog in this one, who has played more sustainable golf so far this tournament. He has gained more strokes with putting, chipping, and his irons than Schauffele has, but has lagged behind him when it comes to off-the-tee play.
I feel more confident backing the golfer who has been better in three of the four major areas, especially at the plus-money price point.
Billy Horschel -110 vs. Justin Rose
If you read my live odds article, you already know Billy Horschel is my live bet to win the Open at 30-1. For the same reasons, I love him at -110 to beat Justin Rose on Saturday as well.
Horschel has been the much better ball-striker so far this event and his weakest facet of his game is usually his strength, putting. He has all the makings of a guy who's going to improve as the tournament progresses, while Rose has the makings of a guy who may regress, with the majority of his strokes being gained on the greens.
At the -110 price point, I'm all about Billy Ho in this showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!