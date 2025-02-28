Yale vs. Dartmouth Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Feb. 28
The Yale Bulldogs are an undefeated 11-0 in Ivy League play this season and they'll put that undefeated record on the line when they take on the Dartmouth Big Green in Friday night action.
These two teams met once already this season with the Bulldogs capturing a dominant 83-67 win. Can they cruise to another win and cover? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Yale vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Yale -9.5 (-110)
- Dartmouth +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Yale -465
- Dartmouth +350
Total
- 154.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yale vs. Dartmouth How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Leede Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Yale Record: 18-6 (11-0 Conference)
- DartmouthRecord: 13-11 (7-4 Conference)
Yale vs. Dartmouth Key Players to Watch
Yale Bulldogs
John Poulakidas: Yale's guard has been unbelievable this season, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc. On top of his scoring, he has averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. The key to beating Yale is finding a way to slow him down.
Dartmouth Big Green
Ryan Cornish: The only player to find some success against Yale in the first meeting between these two teams was Ryan Cornish, who scored 16 points on 7-of-9 from the field. He's their leading scorer this season, averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He needs to bring his best stuff tonight.
Yale vs. Dartmouth Prediction and Pick
There's no arguing about who the better team is, but the gap is too close for the Bulldogs to be deserving of being 9.5-point favorites on the road. Dartmouth's effective field goal percentage goes up 5.1% when playing on their home court.
Defensively, the Big Green are right there with the Bulldogs. They come into this game ranking 99th in defensive efficiency, only slightly behind Yale, who comes in at 82nd in that stat.
Dartmouth could also have a big game from beyond the arc. They come into this game ranking 30th in three point shot rate, with 47.1% of their shots coming from 3-point land. Now, they get to face a Yale team that ranks just 194th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage. On the road, the Bulldogs allow teams to shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc.
Take the points with Dartmouth on Friday night.
Pick: Dartmouth +9.5 (-110) via FanDuel
