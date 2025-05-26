Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 26
The New York Yankees escaped their three-game set with the Colorado Rockies with a win on Sunday, and they have another favorable matchup to open this week against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels are two games under .500 this season, but they have been hot recently, winning eight of their last 10 games to jump past the A’s in the AL West standings. Los Angeles is just four games out of first place in a crowded division so far in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Yankees have a six-game cushion atop the AL East, and they’ll look to build on that with Ryan Yarbrough making a spot start against Los Angeles’ Jack Kochanowicz.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-105)
- Angels +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -166
- Angels: +140
Total
- 9.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- New York: Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.38 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 5.03 ERA)
Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSW, YES
- Yankees record: 32-20
- Angels record: 25-27
Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trent Grisham to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham could be worth a look in the prop market, something I shared in today’s best home run prop bet picks:
New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grishham is having a great 2025 season, hitting .257 with 12 homers and an .897 OPS.
Almost all of Grisham’s damage has come against right-handed pitching, as he’s smacked 10 homers while hitting .286. The outfielder has an insane 1.028 OPS against righties in 2025.
On Monday, Grisham takes on the Los Angeles Angeles and righty Jack Kochanowicz, who has given up nine homers in 10 outings this season. Kochanowicz has a 5.03 ERA, and the Angels bullpen is the worst in MLB.
Los Angeles’ ‘pen has a 6.45 ERA (30th) and has given up 33 homers (also 30th) so far in 2025.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Yarbrough has made a few spot starts for the Yankees this season, allowing just four runs and 10 hits in 14.0 innings of work in those outings.
Overall, he has a 3.38 ERA this season and an expected ERA of 3.29, which is in the 72nd percentile in MLB. Yarbrough has also done a great job at limiting hard contact, as he ranks in the 99th percentile in hard hit percentage and the 92nd percentile in barrel percentage.
Now, the Angels have been rolling, so I don’t want to take a stab on the Yankees on the run line – especially since they’re under .500 on the run line in 2025. But, I think New York wins this game with Kochanowicz on the mound for L.A.
The young righty ranks in just the 21st percentile in expected ERA this season, and the Angels are just 5-5 in his 10 outings. If this game moves to the bullpens, the Angels have the worst bullpen ERA in the majors while the Yankees are sixth (3.29).
Even after a few scares against Colorado – including a loss on Friday – the Yankees are the team to bet on Memorial Day.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
