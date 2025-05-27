Yankees vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The New York Yankees have a comfortable lead atop the AL East, and they built on that with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their series opener on Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, New York is favored to win once again with lefty Carlos Rodon (2.88 ERA) on the mound. Rodon has been lights out over his last seven starts for the Yankees, posting a 1.48 ERA.
He’ll take on Angels veteran Tyler Anderson, who has led L.A. to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts despite recording the decision in just three of those outings.
The Angels entered this series on a hot streak, winning eight of 10 games, but they are in danger of dropping two in a row with the Yankees set as -205 favorites tonight.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-122)
- Angels +1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -205
- Angels: +170
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Yankees vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA)
Yankees vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, YES
- Yankees record: 33-20
- Angels record: 25-28
Yankees vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
This season, Rodon has given up just 37 hits in 65.2 innings of work, posting a WHIP of 0.95. He’s only had one start all season long where he’s given up more than four hits, so this line is a steal against an Angels offense that doesn’t fare too well against left-handed pitching.
So far in 2025, the Angels are 28th in MLB in batting average against lefties. I have a hard time trusting them to get to Rodon, who has held just about every offense he’s faced in check in 2025.
Rodon ranks in the 91st percentile in expected batting average against this season, per Statcast.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Yankees are a great bet to cover on Tuesday:
Despite falling behind 1-0 on Monday night, the New York Yankees pulled out an easy win and cover against the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-1 victory.
Now, New York turns to one of the hottest pitchers in baseball in lefty Carlos Rodon, who has given up just 37 hits in 65.2 innings of work. He’s posted a 2.88 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP this season, leading the Yankees to a 6-5 record in his 11 outings.
Rodon has a 1.48 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing more than two earned runs on just one occasion.
Meanwhile, Angels lefty Tyler Anderson is struggling at the moment, giving up nine runs over his last two starts to push his ERA to 3.60 in 2025. While that’s not a bad number, Anderson’s underlying metrics are concerning.
He has a 5.23 FIP this season and an expected ERA of 3.80, which ranks in just the 50th percentile in MLB.
Plus, the Yankees are the No. 1 team in MLB in batting average and OPS against left-handed pitching. The Angels, on the other hand, are just 18th in OPS and 28th in batting average against southpaws.
To top things off, Los Angeles has the worst bullpen ERA in the league. So even if Anderson pitches well, I don’t trust the Angels’ ‘pen to keep things in check once he exits.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-122 at DraftKings)
